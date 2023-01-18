Meet The 2023 Class: WR Carmelo Taylor

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 15 was four-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor.

What makes you excited about Carmelo Taylor?

“Speed. Speed. And more speed. Taylor is far from a complete player right now. But you take the bet on the athlete and hope you can figure the rest out down the line.” --Clay

What worries you about Carmelo Taylor?

“Taylor can absolutely fly, but there are questions about his size. Soaking wet, he’s probably about 160 pounds right now. Taylor will need to take to the strength and conditioning program, adding quality size/weight between now and the day he starts to contribute to the team.” --Marty

Do you think Carmelo Taylor will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Like we saw with Omari Evans this past season, wide receivers that have elite speed always have a chance to find their way on the field earlier than most anticipated. Could Taylor be in that same boat? Possibly, but I think it’s much more likely that Taylor takes a redshirt year. As Marty mentioned above, he’s super thin, and given that he won’t be enrolling until after spring practices, he will probably need a little more time to adjust to college life.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Carmelo Taylor: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Depth provider

Marty: Rotational/one-year starter

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Carmelo Taylor ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 15

Marty: No. 16

Patrick: No. 16