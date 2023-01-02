 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early Morning Open Thread

For the last time in the 2022 season, it’s game day!

Goooooooooooooooooood morning BSD!

This is the last game day of the 2022 season, and what a way to go out! Your #11 Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the #8 Utah Utes at 5:00 PM ET in the Rose Bowl! The game will air on ESPN, but tune in earlier in the day for the Parade of Roses and pre-game festivities.

In the meanwhile, there’s a full slate of games today, including the ReliaQuest Bowl at Noon on ESPN2, and the Cotton Bowl and Citrus Bowl at 1:00 PM on ESPN and ABC, respectively.

It all culminates with the Granddaddy of Them All, so hang out with us while we watch football all day!

