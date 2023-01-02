Early Morning Open Thread

Goooooooooooooooooood morning BSD!

This is the last game day of the 2022 season, and what a way to go out! Your #11 Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the #8 Utah Utes at 5:00 PM ET in the Rose Bowl! The game will air on ESPN, but tune in earlier in the day for the Parade of Roses and pre-game festivities.

In the meanwhile, there’s a full slate of games today, including the ReliaQuest Bowl at Noon on ESPN2, and the Cotton Bowl and Citrus Bowl at 1:00 PM on ESPN and ABC, respectively.

It all culminates with the Granddaddy of Them All, so hang out with us while we watch football all day!