Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch the Rose Bowl

It’s hard to imagine it’s the final game day of the 2022 Penn State Football season, but what a way to end things. The Nittany Lions went from starting the season unranked with inexpereince and question marks all over the place to ending the year in the Rose Bowl with the chance of an 11-win season.

Utah is coming off a dramatic victory in the PAC 12 Championship game that not only gained them their second consecutive conference crown, but also knocked USC out of the playoffs.

Both teams ended the season playing their both ball and are motivated to end the season with a Rose Bowl victory. Enjoy what should be a highly competitive and hard-fought battle as we close out the 2022 season.

(#9)Penn State (10-2, 7-2) vs. (#7)Utah (10-3, 7-2)

Kickoff: 5 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

The Betting Line: Penn State +1 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: ESPN, 5 p.m. - Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Weather: Highs in the upper-50s with showers expected in the evening.

COACHES:

James Franklin:

PENN STATE RECORD: 77-36, 9th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 101-51, 12th Year

BOWL RECORD: 5-5

VS. UTAH: 0-0

Kyle Whittingham:

UTAH RECORD: 154-73, 18th Year

OVERALL RECORD: Same

BOWL RECORD: 11-4

VS. PENN STATE: 0-0

FUN FACTS

Penn State and Utah will be meeting for the 109th Rose Bowl Game...it is the first-ever meeting between the two programs on the gridiron...Penn State will be making its fifth all-time apperance in the Rose Bowl, with its first apperance coming one century ago in 1923...this will be Utah’s second consecutive trip to the Rose Bowl after falling to Ohio State in a 48-45 heartbreaker a year ago.