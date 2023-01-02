What Twitter Had to Say: Rose Bowl Edition

Penn State defeated Utah 35-21 on Tuesday evening in the 109th edition of the grandaddy of them all — the Rose Bowl. Penn State Twitter was a fun place to be during the game, especially in the second half as the Nittany Lions started to pull away toward victory.
To start the game the Nittany Lion defense was looking strong. Powered by a terrific open field tackle by Adisa Isaac on second down, Manny Diaz’s unit forced a three-and-out to start the game.
Great defensive set capped by an Adisa Isaac TFL to force a Utah punt. No offense yet in what was expected to be a shootout— Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) January 2, 2023
Great open field tackle by Adisa Isaac!— Lasching Out Podcast (@LaschingOutPod) January 2, 2023
nice tackle for loss for Adisa Isaac out in space on Micah Bernard to set up third-and-long for Utah.— Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) January 2, 2023
Tremendous open field tackle by Adisa Isaac— Marty (@msj41817) January 2, 2023
Penn State's defense forces a three-and-out of its own to start the game.— Zach (@zachallen0) January 2, 2023
Adisa Isaac's tackle for loss forced a third and long situation
Then on the second Utah possession of the day, Kalen King reeled in an athletic interception. All season long King was overshadowed by future first-round pick and All-American Joey Porter Jr., but King could very easily be earning those same accolades next year.
KALEN KING #WeAre— Slick Majerus (@toodamnslick) January 2, 2023
Kalen King…what a catch!— Penn State FB Thoughts (@PSU_FB_Thoughts) January 2, 2023
Kalen King! #PSU #WeAre #RoseBowl— Brian J. Ostella (@bostella) January 2, 2023
Kalen King is good at football #analysis #RoseBowl— Joe Pope (@popejf) January 2, 2023
Kalen King, aka the dude that will end up going pro after Joey Porter Jr. but might end up being better than him.— Chris Mack (@THEChrisMack) January 2, 2023
KALEN KING— The Yinzer Lion (@Nittsburgh) January 2, 2023
Kalen King, 2023 Thorpe winner— Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) January 2, 2023
Joey Porter moving on— Coop and SNOOP (@chewtunes) January 2, 2023
Kalen King stepping up!
You love to see it! Ran the receivers route for him and made a heck of a play!#WeAre #RoseBowl
KALEN KING IS HIM— Scrantonicity (@ScrantonicityTV) January 2, 2023
King’s interception even drew praise from Jaquan Brisker, someone who knows and thing or two about good defensive back play.
Ran the route for that man!! Stop playing with 4.— Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) January 2, 2023
The interception by King helped set up the first touchdown of the game. It came via a touchdown run by Nick Singleton out of the much talked about T-formation, giving Penn State a 7-0 lead.
SINGLETON. TD. pic.twitter.com/bVpthhRvcN— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 2, 2023
FIRST BLOOD— Charlie (@ckuster15) January 2, 2023
Wing-T TD the B1G is Back!— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 2, 2023
LETS GOOOOO!!!!! Nick Singleton!!#WeAre#RoseBowl— Aaron Rife (@khaosncage) January 2, 2023
Nick Singleton just scored a TD in the Rose Bowl!#WeAre— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 2, 2023
NICK SINGLETON pic.twitter.com/YM24uP7Oyn— Sant (@santino_dal) January 2, 2023
NICK SINGLETON IS A TANK.— Ben Wasserman (@BenWasserman4) January 2, 2023
TOUCHDOWN NICK SINGLETON OUT OF THE WING T!!! #WeAre— Sports Fanatic (@sportsislife26) January 2, 2023
Nick Singleton with a TD out of the Wing T?? LFG— Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) January 2, 2023
Nick Singleton is a stud man— Depressed Panthers Fan (@CardiacGoats) January 2, 2023
Wing T formation. Nick Singleton touchdown. Legendary— Tom Wendell (@tomwendell) January 2, 2023
Rightfully so, Singleton’s touchdown even made the Sickos Committee proud.
WING T PENN STATE TOUCHDOWN WHOA NELLY pic.twitter.com/eLzsZ4WWsG— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) January 2, 2023
Both King and Johnny Dixon missed some first half snaps. Dixon’s was due to being dinged up after a play, and King had to run to the locker room for something at one point as well. This led to extended reps for Marquis Wilson. Unfortunately, they did not go well. On a three play sequence Wilson lost the ball in coverage and fell down leading to a 47-yard gain on third and 10, he missed a tackle, and then failed to get lineup properly on a Utah touchdown run.
Marquis Wilson and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad drive— John McHugh (@J_McHugh21) January 2, 2023
Marquis Wilson please play football— 22 looks (@22looks_) January 2, 2023
Get Marquis Wilson off the damn field!!! Pitiful— Chris Lewis (@ChrisLew717) January 2, 2023
An all-time bad series of plays by Marquis Wilson. Yikes— Nathan Saltzer (@Saltilla10) January 2, 2023
Marquis Wilson is horrible.— Clay Sauertieg (@ByCSauertieg) January 2, 2023
Marquis Wilson, please get off the field— Heyna (@UHeynaBoutIt) January 2, 2023
One of the biggest highlights of the game’s first half was Sean Clifford. The sixth-year quarterback had arguably the best half of his career, going 12/15 for 146 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
Clifford’s first half success went deeper than just the numbers. He used his legs to extend plays, his eyes to move safeties, and was locked in making some absolutely bullet throws.
That was Sean Clifford's best drive...ever?— Steve Silver (@SteveTSRA) January 2, 2023
sean clifford cooking— Le5-6 (@deepyy_) January 2, 2023
sean clifford legacy game?— Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) January 2, 2023
Surgical drive by Sean Clifford!!! LFG!!!! #RoseBowl— Jeremy Potter (@potzilla24) January 2, 2023
SEAN CLIFFORD DOT DOT DOT— Ben Wasserman (@BenWasserman4) January 2, 2023
OFFENSE IS ROLLING
What a drive by Sean Clifford— matt mackinder (@Mackinder34) January 2, 2023
Oh so Sean Clifford is just gonna stroll out of the Rose Bowl with his best game of the year, huh?— Pat Cougar MellonUsher (@pat_usher) January 2, 2023
Sean Clifford is absolutely slinging it— noah (@no_uh22) January 2, 2023
Beautiful Drive Sean Clifford!! #WeAre #RoseBowl #rosebowlgame #PSU— Eileen Hurley ⚖️ (@eileenjhurley) January 2, 2023
To end the first half the Utes were able to get the ball to around midfield and appeared to be threatening to get into field goal range before the end of the half. Well, Curtis Jacobs made sure this would not happen as he sacked Utah quarterback Cam Rising to end the half.
Herbie with the good ole commentator reverse jinx— White Out Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) January 2, 2023
Curtis Jacobs gets the first sack of the day on Cam Rising #WeAre | @CurtisUpNext23 pic.twitter.com/TsqXOq5waC
Sack to end the half! Curtis Jacobs gets home!— Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) January 2, 2023
NEED curtis jacobs back next year— hannah (@hannahhmillerr_) January 2, 2023
A huge sack by Curtis Jacobs at midfield, which signals the end of the first half. Penn State and Utah are deadlocked at 14 apiece at the break— Andrew Destin (@AndrewDestin1) January 2, 2023
Huge play on 3rd down! Curtis Jacobs ends the first half with Penn State's first sack of the game. We have a 14-14 Rose Bowl at halftime.— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) January 2, 2023
The start of the second half was very similar to the end of the first half. With Utah driving, Jacobs blew up a drive with a sack. This time it came when Utah tried to get overly cute and attempt a trick play, but Jacobs had none of it leading to a Utes punt.
Curtis Jacobs has recorded a career-high 2 sacks today. pic.twitter.com/jxARr5CXNh— Penn State FB Communications (@PennStFBComms) January 3, 2023
TIG BROWN! Blows up the trick play. Curtis Jacobs with a massive TFL.— Lasching Out Podcast (@LaschingOutPod) January 3, 2023
Curtis Jacobs certainly snuffed that out …— Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) January 3, 2023
Curtis Jacobs coming back for more one more year would be *ideal*— Greg (@GMZ5034) January 3, 2023
Good defensive stand by Penn State to begin second half...Curtis Jacobs 9 yard sack the key play.— Pat Principe (@PatPrincipeWGAL) January 3, 2023
Bit of a chaotic defensive drive there, but Curtis Jacobs blew up the trick play on first down to right Penn State.— Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) January 3, 2023
Good stop at the tail end of that drive by Penn State's defense.— Zach (@zachallen0) January 3, 2023
Curtis Jacobs' tackle for loss put Utah behind the sticks
Penn State had a pair of iconic touchdowns in this game. The first of which came on their first drive of the second half. Singleton ripped off an 87-yard touchdown run, the third longest run in Rose Bowl history, putting him beside Ki-Jana Carter and Saquon Barkley in Penn State Rose Bowl history/lore.
Nick Singleton just had his Saquon Barkley #RoseBowl run. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/h8qmgsZmtC— Bryce Zielinski (@zbryce21) January 3, 2023
Barkley for 79, Carter for 83, Singleton for 87— Bob Flounders (@BobbyFlo7) January 3, 2023
Ki-Jana Carter.— Jaret Gold (@JaretGold) January 3, 2023
Saquon Barkley.
Nick Singleton.
1995: Ki-Jana Carter 83 yard TD— Allie Berube (@allieberube) January 3, 2023
2017: Saquon Barkley 79 yard TD
2023: Nick Singleton 87 yard TD
Must be something about those Penn State running backs in Pasadena #RoseBowl | #NittanyNation
NICK SINGLETON!! Absolute stud!! #WeAre— Matt Hartman (@MHartman26) January 3, 2023
Nick Singleton pulls a Ki-Jana Carter in the Rose Bowl. #RoseBowl2023 #PennState #Utah— Josh Folck (@JoshFolck) January 3, 2023
Nick Singleton that’s it— Chris (@sp3rin) January 3, 2023
Nick Singleton just ran all the way to Orange County #RoseBowl— nick price (@nickprice91) January 3, 2023
Nick Singleton is such a beast. Can’t wait to see him continue to shine for #PennState! #WeAre #RoseBowl— David Welsh Jr (@DavidWelshJr) January 3, 2023
Nick Singleton rules— JIM (@jtp2106) January 3, 2023
SINGLETON. TO. THE. HOUSE!! 87 yards for the score— Corey Hunter (@realhuntdog23) January 3, 2023
HUGE RUN!— NCNittany (@NittanyNC) January 3, 2023
TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE!
Following the Singleton touchdown run, Utah quarterback Cam Rising was knocked out of the game. Before anyone tries to diminish Penn State’s victory, Rising does not play defense. Also, unlike Ohio State last season when Rising got injured, Penn State was winning.
Anyway, following the Rising injury Penn State’s defense started to tee off on backup quarterback Bryson Barnes. This included Barnes making a poor throw that was intercepted by Ji’Ayir Brown.
Backup quarterback.

Floating pass.

No match for Tig Brown ...
Floating pass.
No match for Tig Brown ...
TIG BROWN LET'S GOOOOOOO— nick (@DrewAllarSZN) January 3, 2023
Tig Brown #1 dude— Deranged But Fashionable Michael Imperioli (@hatmattman) January 3, 2023
Tig Brown ✊— psat. (@iampsat) January 3, 2023
Tig Brown!!! One last ride with Penn State and he's making the most of The Granddaddy of Them All #RoseBowl #NittanyNation— Allie Berube (@allieberube) January 3, 2023
Tig Brown!— Jarred Walp (@jaywalp) January 3, 2023
Tig Brown, good at football— Tailgate Talk (@PSUTailgateTalk) January 3, 2023
Tig Brown is so good. That pick was like the fifth-best play he's had today.— Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) January 3, 2023
TIG BROWN! ROSE BOWL INTERCEPTION!— Zach Donaldson (@zachdonaldson_) January 3, 2023
Tig Brown is him— John (@SixersJohn) January 3, 2023
TIG BROWN!!! PICK!— Lasching Out Podcast (@LaschingOutPod) January 3, 2023
With Penn State still leading 21-14 in the third quarter Utah lined up to punt. Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester ever so slightly had his foot catch the top of Adisa Isaac’s helmet. This led to Bouwmeester flopping to the ground as if he had been taken out by a snipper from atop the stadium.
I am happy to report that after rolling around on the ground for an extended period of time and needing to be helped off the field, Bouwmeester returned to the field to punt later in the game.
Utah's Punter with the early flop of the year candidate— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/2Qz0nu1vnU
Academy award for the P— Bob (@NittanyBob) January 3, 2023
Lol Utah punter.— Dave (@PghDaRen) January 3, 2023
Laughable dive by that Utah punter— Buckles (@MusefulBuckles) January 3, 2023
I hope Bouwmeester lives to punt again.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 3, 2023
Sign this Utah kicker up for acting classes.— NCNittany (@NittanyNC) January 3, 2023
Pray for that punter. He got murdered— Dear Old State (@_DearOldState) January 3, 2023
This guy should be playing soccer with that acting job— Corey Hunter (@realhuntdog23) January 3, 2023
That’s an absolutely incredible flop.— Clay Sauertieg (@ByCSauertieg) January 3, 2023
After this horrifying, vicious hit on the Utah punter, the Nittany Lions struck for a big play again. This time it was an 88-yard touchdown pass from Clifford to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, which was the longest pass play in Rose Bowl history. It may have been costly for KLS as he appeared to injure his hamstring on the play, but I’m sure that’s a trade he’ll take.
CLIFF KLS! TD pic.twitter.com/x9dlyZnmlp— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 3, 2023
KLS said ♂️ pic.twitter.com/ATiHEgFxzW— CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) January 3, 2023
KLS to the HOUSE! #weare— Tony Dello (@WX_TD) January 3, 2023
Good lord Clifford throws a great deep ball. KLS to the house— Corey Hunter (@realhuntdog23) January 3, 2023
SEAN CLIFFORD TO KLS TOUCHDOWN BABY!!!!— Steelers Clark Griswold (@6GoldRangs) January 3, 2023
Poor KLS may have pulled a hammy at the end of that, but he made it— Greg (@GMZ5034) January 3, 2023
88 yard pitch and catch from Cliff to KLS!!!!— Justin (@Justin_C_Worley) January 3, 2023
KLS with the rare “celebrate a score while playing off the hammy injury” move— Jeff Rice (@Jeff_Rice_) January 3, 2023
Looks like Penn State's KeAndre Lambert-Smith just pulled a ham-

… a Lo'eau LaBonta

pic.twitter.com/BPuZdSBXx4
… a Lo’eau LaBonta
pic.twitter.com/BPuZdSBXx4
KeAndre Lambert-Smith that’s some run ♀️— Avnish Katoch (@AVnishKatoch) January 3, 2023
As the game went on Clifford continue to play extremely well. He put together arguably the best game of his career as he completed what was truly a legacy type of game for the sixth-year senior quarterback.
The term “legacy game” is used far to often but I think it’s absolutely what you can call this for Sean Clifford. Will absolutely change the way PSU fans remember his career.— Clay Sauertieg (@ByCSauertieg) January 3, 2023
Sean Clifford legacy game— Justin Decheck (@d3check) January 3, 2023
Thank you for your career Sean Clifford! #PSU— Chris (@Lindros97) January 3, 2023
Sean Clifford should he remembered fondly. What a game.— Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) January 3, 2023
What a game for Sean Clifford, a great ending.— Anthony Desher (@Ranch_Deshing) January 3, 2023
Sean Clifford’s best game as a Nittany Lion #PSU— Elliot Terfinko (@elliot_terfinko) January 3, 2023
SEAN CLIFFORD LEGACY GAME

A perfect send off for the end of Sean Clifford's PSU career
SEAN CLIFFORD LEGACY GAME
SEAN CLIFFORD LEGACY GAME
SEAN CLIFFORD LEGACY GAME
SEAN CLIFFORD LEGACY GAME
A perfect send off for the end of Sean Clifford’s PSU career— Jake Stackiewicz (@jakestack1313) January 3, 2023
Thank you @seancliff14 pic.twitter.com/yThHn0E98U— Heather Ashley (@Nittanyqueen) January 3, 2023
What an incredible season for the Nittany Lions. Penn State finishes 11-2 and as Rose Bowl Champions, with all of this coming in a season that most people predicted 9-3 or 8-4 for the Nittany Lions. Now it's full steam ahead to the 2023 season, a season that should see the Nittany Lions enter the season as a top 5-10 team. Let the hype train begin.
