Former NC State Wide Receiver Devin Carter Commits To Penn State

Just a few hours after a Rose Bowl victory to cap off an 11-win season, Penn State received good news in the form of Devin Carter committing to the Nittany Lions.

At 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, Carter comes to Happy Valley after spending five seasons at NC State. He redshirted in 2018 before starting for the Wolfpacks for the past four seasons, finishing his NC State career with 118 receptions, 1,906 yards, 16.2 yards per catch, and 10 touchdowns.

For Penn State, it’s the 16.2 yards per catch part that will really help. As we talked about for much of the season, the Nittany Lions lacked reliable deep threats that could stretch the field. While Carter may not be running sub-4.4 on the forty, he’s a big body who is adept at making plays on the ball deep,

*Note: How cute it is that Storm Duck and Devin Carter are now going to be teammates? How cute!

With the loss of Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, landing at least one portal wide receiver was a must. Just two Penn State receivers with double-digit receptions this year — KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace — are scheduled to return in 2023. Now that Carter is locked in, it gives Penn State a much needed boost at receiver, while giving them the time to put more focus on adding a second wide receiver portal prospect. Although new names are sure to pop up the next few days, weeks, and even months, expect much of the focus to be on players like Kent State’s Dante Cephas and Eastern Washington’s Freddie Roberson as the Nittany Lions look to build out their wide receiver room for 2023.