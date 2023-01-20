Meet The 2023 Class: CB Zion Tracy

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 13 was four-star CB Zion Tracy.

What makes you excited about Zion Tracy?

“Tracy is really technically sound for such a young DB. And he’s got athleticism to match. So many good young DBs just out athlete their opponents. But Tracy is a good athlete with fluid hips and great footwork. I really like his chances of becoming a quality player.” --Clay

What worries you about Zion Tracy?

“I think Tracy has one of the higher floors in the class, but I’m not sure there’s really anything that he’s exceptional at. Adequate size but his frame is pretty wiry. Good athlete but not a great one. He’s technically sound, but he’s also a post-graduate that reclassified from the 2022 class. Jack of all trades but a master of none? Which isn’t a bad thing at all, but given what Penn State has had and is bringing in at cornerback, I just think his ceiling is limited.” --Patrick

Do you think Zion Tracy will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“The cornerback room at Penn State remains very deep. Due to this, it’s a safe bet that Tracy will redshirt for the Nittany Lions in 2023. However, with Kalen King, Johnny Dixon, and Storm Duck all likely off to the NFL following the season, potentially Daequan Hardy as well, there will certainly be an opportunity for Tracy to start earning playing time in 2024.” --Marty

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Zion Tracy: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-year starter

Marty: Multi-year starter

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Zion Tracy ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 10

Marty: No. 12

Patrick: No. 17