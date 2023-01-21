YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs. Nebraska Open Thread

The curtains have been raised in the upper deck of the BJC, which means stuff’s getting real, alright. Here’s a golden opportunity for the Shrews Crew to give the larger-than-usual crowd a reason to come back for more.

You know the drill by now, folks: Drop your comments below throughout the game as Penn State tries to put another one in the W column. Tipoff is at 2:15 PM EST on BTN, and the usual open thread rules apply: No porn*, no politics/religion, no links to illegal streams of the game, and please be kind to one another, mmkay?

* An exception will be made for a highlight reel showing all 18 three-pointers made against Indiana