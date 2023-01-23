Meet The 2023 Class: RB London Montgomery

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 12 was four-star RB London Montgomery.

What makes you excited about London Montgomery?

“Keep in mind that we only have junior film because Montgomery tore his ACL and missed the large majority of his senior season. As Marty will get to, how he bounces back from that injury will play a big role in what Montgomery will become. But just based on his junior film, I think he’s a top 200 level player. I was really impressed with his vision and patience. Despite being the best athlete on the field by a mile and then some, Montgomery wasn’t just cutting it to the outside on every run. Instead, he was letting his blockers get to work, and then showed incredible balance when running it inside. When you add in that Montgomery has plus speed and good burst, I think you have the makings of a starter-quality running back.” --Patrick

What worries you about London Montgomery?

“Any time a player suffers a torn ACL you never know how they will respond to it until you see them back on the field. That is the position Penn State is in right now with Montgomery. If he is healthy and bounces back from his knee injury he will be a very good running back for Penn State, but he needs to prove that first.” --Marty

Do you think London Montgomery will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Coming off a major surgery and with Penn State’s running back situation, Montgomery is a lock for a redshirt. If he returns to the player he was pre-injury, he could push for serious playing time in year three.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for London Montgomery: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Rotational/One-year starter

Marty: Rotational/One-year starter

Patrick: Rotational/One-year starter

Lastly, where do you have London Montgomery ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 14

Marty: No. 13

Patrick: No. 9