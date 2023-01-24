Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Divisional Playoffs

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Miles Sanders had 17 carries for 90 yards for the Eagles.
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had nine carries for 61 yards and two catches for 21 yards:
39 yards for Saquon— New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2023
: FOX pic.twitter.com/FTdMPBt1oi
- Micah Parsons had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup for the Cowboys:
Micah Parsons looking like Reggie White @MicahhParsons11— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023
: #DALvsSF on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/WBXF8YHjXz pic.twitter.com/uhvLkaXl6l
We've seen that move before— NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) January 23, 2023
Reggie White @MicahhParsons11 pic.twitter.com/CugC1GH24d
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
- Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks, including four field goals, for the 49ers:
Robbie Gould is 28-for-28 in his career on field goals in the #NFLPlayoffs.— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023
