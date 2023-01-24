 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YAY HOOPS: Penn State at Rutgers Open Thread

Can the Nittany Lions pick up a tough road victory and another Quad 1 win to pad their NCAA Tournament résumé?

By Marty Leap
Flaming Bus Jumping over a line of motorcycles.

Penn State (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten)

Thursday night at the RAC Penn State will be chasing another Quad 1 win. However, this will not be easy to secure as they prepare to battle a one of the best defensive squads in the country in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Area (aka The RAC), Piscataway, New Jersey

Tip-off: Tuesday January 24that 6:30 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

NET Rankings: Penn State no. 48, Rutgers no. 22

KenPom Rankings: Penn State no. 37, Rutgers no. 21

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and as of the morning of Tuesday, January 24th.

  • Moneyline (ML): Penn State -110 | Rutgers -110
  • Against the Spread (ATS): Penn State +3 (-110) | Rutgers -5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): Over 129 (-110) | Under 129 (-110)

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

