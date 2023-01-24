Big Ten Power Rankings: Does Anybody Want No. 2?

Rankings reflect games played through Sunday, January 22.

Staff Comments Tim Well, per usual: Purdue is on top, Minnesota is at the bottom, and the rest is mostly me just blindly throwing darts at a board. Rutgers takes the two-spot right behind Purdue, but we’ll see how long that lasts. Indiana will get a nice bump into the six spot, as their win over Sparty shows they have figured out how to win without Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson. PSU is stuck in the ten-spot for now, but they will have plenty of opportunities to improve upon this. Bennett Purdue is about to be #1 in the country again! Just about any team from #2-12 would be threat to win two games in the tournament. Indiana had an impressive bounce back week. I love our Lions - despite the narrow loss at Wisky. Speaking of the Badgers - they’ll be a tough out at home for the rest of the year. Buckle in folks. This is as competitive as I can ever remember the league. Marty Two through about 10th in the conference has become a hodgepodge of similar teams and a big ole shrug at this point, while Purdue has separated themselves at the top.

At 8-1 in conference play, Purdue sits two and a half games ahead of second place, and can be as big as three and a half up on the second place team by this time next week. In order for the rest of the teams to share the regular season crown with the boilers, they’d have to go undefeated the rest of the way, then hope and pray that the Boilers lose at least two more times.

Places two through 10 are all separated by one game, and two through 13 are separated by two and a half games. In other words, tiebreakers are going to come in handy by the time the Big Ten Tournament rolls around.

No wonder they’re the only team ranked in the AP poll this week.

They had a scare against Maryland on Sunday, but outside of that, Purdue just keeps chugging along. Now ranked No. 1 in the AP poll once again, the Boilers have a chance to lock down the ranking for the rest of the season if they can keep winning.

Rutgers has the inside track to a No. 2 finish in Big Ten play, as long as they can avoid the midseason lull that they’re so known for. They started off on the wrong foot losing to Michigan State last week, and avoiding a losing streak is of utmost importance now. With three of the next four at home (or near home, in the case of Michigan State), one of which being the return game against the Spartans, they should stay in the hunt through early February.

3: Michigan State Spartans

The Spartans have lost three of four, but the one win was the aforementioned Rutgers blowout last week. The schedule does not let up however, as they have Iowa, at Purdue, Rutgers at Madison Square, then Maryland on the docket. If they want to stay in the hunt for a top 4 finish, they may want to go 3-1 down this stretch.

Wisconsin got back on the winning column against Penn State last week, and, with their game at Northwestern postponed, they get to build a winning streak again when they face the Wildcats in the rescheduled matchup.

The Hoosiers were left for dead a couple of weeks ago, but have now reeled off three wins in a row, with a likely fourth one coming when they face Minnesota on Wednesday. Get past that, and a date with Ohio State awaits them this weekend before the schedule ratchets up once more.

The Wolverines have been trading wins and losses based on whether they’re at home or on the road as of late. Lucky for them, the next home game comes against Purdue. Will that be enough? If not, they play Penn State and Northwestern on the road right after, two teams they have already beat at home.

Illinois had won four straight before Indiana blew the doors off them last week. The Illini will try to pick up the pieces against Ohio State at home.

Northwestern did not play last week, as both of their games got postponed due to Covid. They will play five games in nine days as a result.

Like Michigan, the Nittany Lions have been trading wins and losses based on where they’re playing. They have a great opportunity to buck the trend this week, as they head over to New Jersey to face Rutgers in what should be a raucous environment.

Iowa came across a bump on the road last week, as Ohio State had an easy go of it. The Hawkeye defense was unable to stop a team that was in the middle of a five-game losing skid at the time, thus their own winning streak came to a screeching halt. They do get three home games in the next four, but the road contest is against Michigan state.

Maryland nearly took Purdue to overtime last Sunday, but the shot(s) came just short and the Boilers prevailed. The Terps are another team who is finding the comfortable confines of home a lot more forgiving than the road.

12: Ohio State Buckeyes

Stopping the skid doesn’t warrant a bump.

Nebraska is one win away from eclipsing their total from last season. The were hoping it would come against the Nittany Lions, but Penn State used a strong second half to send them packing.

14: Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Gophers uglied up the game against Michigan, but they weren’t able to push through in what could have been their second road win of their Big Ten season.