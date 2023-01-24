Blessed & Honored: Junior Day Visitors, New Offers

JUNIOR DAY VISITORS

For the second time in as many weeks it was a busy visitor weekend in Happy Valley as the coaching staff hosted their second junior day in as many weekends. This past weekend’s junior day wound up having a stronger visitor list than anticipated, and this included Ohio standouts Elias Rudolph and Brian Robinson.

Rudolph and Robinson are both EDGE rushers from the Buckeye state and both top 150 overall prospects in the country for the 2024 cycle. Now, these are both recruitments Penn State has work to do in. The in-state Buckeyes will be very difficult to beat for Rudolph, and Michigan appears to be the leaders for Robinson. That said, getting them both on campus is a big step and Robinson is a player who keeps popping up for visits. Robinson’s recruitment especially is one that Penn State could be a lot more involved in than people think.

Another noteworthy Ohio prospect who made it to campus was offensive lineman William Satterwhite.

Had a great day yesterday @PennStateFball for my first Junior day. Was great to be back felt like home, Thanks for all the love from @CoachTrautFB @coachjfranklin @chrismahon_ @CoachCollins46 @CoachDScott1 pic.twitter.com/FVvzZrKfWx — William Satterwhite (@WilliamSatt50) January 22, 2023

Satterwhite has long had interest in Penn State and picked up an offer in November. Right now, Penn State appears to be surging in this recruitment. If Penn State pushes it would not be a surprise to see Satterwhite end up in this class.

For the 7th time, in-state cornerback Omillio Agard popped up on campus.

It is clear that the three-star St. Joe’s Prep prospect is very high on the Nittany Lions. That said, it remains to be seen where he sits on Penn State’s cornerback board. If this is a recruitment that Penn State decides to push in, it’s hard to envision Agard not ending up a Nittany Lion.

Another in-state defensive back visitor who made it to campus was Roman Catholic cornerback Jay Jay Boyd.

Penn State is one of three Power 5 offers that Boyd currently holds. Similar to Agard, Boyd is a player that has some questions surrounding where he sits on their cornerback board. Right now, it’s hard to envision Boyd being a take for the Nittany Lions.

One of the best 2025 prospects in West Virginia, defensive back Zah Jackson, made it to junior day.

Jackson does not yet hold a Penn State offer, but as his recruitment continues to develop that could change. He may end up being one of the best defensive back prospects in the region in 2025.

2025 running back Marquise Davis was offered by the Nittany Lions last week. He then popped up on campus this past weekend for a visit.

A Cleveland native, Davis recruitment is in its infancy. Obviously, an Ohio State offer would shake things up in a big way in his recruitment. However, him immediately making it to campus after being offered indicates strong early interest in the Nittany Lions from Davis.

Staying with Ohio underclassmen but looking ahead to 2026, wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. visited campus as well.

Had a great visit at Penn State University!! Thank you for the great experience @coachjfranklin @coachseider pic.twitter.com/CMSPGTHTTP — Chris Henry Jr (@ChrisHenryJr) January 21, 2023

Henry Jr. is the son of late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry. While Penn State has yet to offer Henry Jr., eight Power 5 schools, included the in-state Buckeyes, have already extended an offer. Right now, the Nittany Lions will look to continue to get Henry Jr. on campus and keep making an impression with him.

Sticking with 2026 but circling back to Pennsylvania, quarterback Dante Carr was also in town for junior day.

The Minersville product will likely be the top in-state quarterback for 2026. He may also be one of the top quarterback recruits in the region. The Nittany Lion coaching staff starting to form that relationship early and often with Carr is not a bad thing.

NEW OFFERS

Coming out of junior day Penn State extended multiple noteworthy new offers, this included a pair of offers being extended to 2024 in-state interior offensive linemen. These two offensive linemen are Caleb Brewer and Ryan Cory.

I had a great time at Penn states Junior day and after a great talk with @coachjfranklin I’m excited and blessed to say I received an offer from Penn State University! @CoachTrautFB @shadrich80 @chrismahon_ @PennStateFball @CoachSteveONeil @gobigrecruiting pic.twitter.com/qnxf7OnWUo — Caleb Brewer (@Caleb_Brewer44) January 21, 2023

Brewer attends Wyomissing High School where he was a teammate of 2023 signee J’Ven Williams. Cory attends Penn Richland High School in the Pittsburgh area. As Penn State reshuffles their 2024 offensive line board it will be interesting to see where Brewer and Cory fall. With them being in-state prospects, these offers are certainly ones that pique your interest.

Another 2024 lineman who left junior day with an offer was defensive lineman Herb Gray.

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native is a fast rising defensive line prospects in the region this cycle. Penn State became his fourth Power 5 offer and the Nittany Lions should become big players in this recruitment. Penn State has always recruited the state of Maryland well and it would not be a surprise to see Gray start to become a regular visitor to campus.

Another 2024 defensive lineman from Maryland to pick up an offer was Obinna Onwuka.

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Penn State University! pic.twitter.com/GaMxrr4UK6 — © Obinna Onwuka © (@famoussbinna) January 23, 2023

Much of what was said about Gray also applies to Onwuka. Any player from Maryland that picks up a Penn State offer is worth monitoring. It would not be a surprise to see Penn State become a big player in his recruitment moving forward.