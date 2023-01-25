Meet The 2023 Class: DE Mason Robinson

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 11 was three-star DE Mason Robinson.

What makes you excited about Mason Robinson?

“Mason Robinson’s senior film is some of the best in this class. Few players that Penn State signed this cycle improved more from junior to senior year than Robinson. He got quicker/more explosive off the ball, and uses his athleticism very well on the defensive line. He’s not afraid of contact and is a physical player. The McDonogh Pipeline has also been pretty damn good for the Nittany Lions.” --Marty

What worries you about Mason Robinson?

“Although I like the fact that Robinson is already advanced when it comes to things like hand placement and leverage, I just question if his frame is big enough to get into the 245-250-pound area. It can be tough to gauge from film, but he doesn’t seem to have a massive lower section which could lead to trouble when packing on mass. And sure, nowadays defensive ends can play at 240 pounds — see: Chop Robinson — but I think if you lack that size, you’d want elite explosiveness — again, see: Chop Robinson. Right now, Robinson is just a good athlete, which limits his upside a bit for me.” --Patrick

Do you think Mason Robinson will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Robinson needs a year to improve his flexibility and burst, so he’ll very likely redshirt. He could see garbage time in year two and really push to see the field meaningfully in year three.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Mason Robinson: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Rotational/one-year starter

Marty: Rotational/one-year starter

Patrick: Rotational/one-year starter

Lastly, where do you have Mason Robinson ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 11

Marty: No. 10

Patrick: No. 14