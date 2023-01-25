Meet The 2023 Class: LB Ta’Mere Robinson

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 10 was four-star LB Ta’Mere Robinson.

What makes you excited about Ta’Mere Robinson?

“As you’ll see below, I absolutely love Robinson. I realize the torn ACL he suffered as a junior is a big reason for his mid-four-star status, but he’s a top 100 player in my mind. For me, I just see a kid with an unbelievable frame that looks ultra comfortable playing in space. I mean, he legitimately played some defensive back in high school at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and it wasn’t a gimmick; there was a time that it wasn’t totally unrealistic that he could play safety in college. Ultimately, he outgrew and will continue to outgrow the position, but there are few athletes his size who look just as impressive dropping back into coverage as they do attacking the line of scrimmage.

He lacks elite athleticism, but he’s a good athlete with a great frame, super long arms, displays top-tier spatial awareness, and was just a productive football player regardless of where he lined up on the field. I’ll happily bet on someone like that.” --Patrick

What worries you about Ta’Mere Robinson?

“On rewatch, I was probably harsher than I should be on Robinson. He has the frame to carry 240 pounds and play MIKE linebacker. But I do worry if he may be a bit of a tweener positionally between backer and edge rusher.” --Clay

Do you think Ta’Mere Robinson will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“For a variety of reasons Robinson is headed for a redshirt. Garbage time/special teams reps should be on the table for him in 2024, while potentially cracking the rotation at the Mike, with year three on campus being the year Robinson can really start to breakthrough and play a big role in Penn State’s defense.” --Marty

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Ta’Mere Robinson: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-year starter

Marty: Multi-year starter

Patrick: All-conference

Lastly, where do you have Ta’Mere Robinson ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 12

Marty: No. 11

Patrick: No. 4 *puts shades on*