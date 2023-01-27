Meet The 2023 Class: LB Kaveion Keys

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 9 was four-star LB Kaveion Keys.

What makes you excited about Kaveion Keys?

“James Franklin and his staff have always prioritized adding plus athletes at linebacker. Keys is just the latest example of this. When Keys starts to see the field in Happy Valley he will be one of the most athletic linebackers in the Big Ten. Keys is also a very physical player with a high motor. All of this can help him go on to become one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten.” --Marty

What worries you about Kaveion Keys?

“Keys played as an edge in a 3-4 defense in high school, so how will he adapt to playing in space in college remains to be seen. He’s also a bit on the smaller side right now, coming into Penn State right around 200 pounds, so how will adding the 25 pounds or so that he needs affect his athleticism?” --Clay

Do you think Kaveion Keys will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“As we actually talked about a couple days ago, Penn State is returning five of their top six linebackers so the need for the linebackers to play right away shouldn’t really be there. In Keys’ case specifically, he’s only about 200 pounds right now and won’t enroll until after the spring, so a redshirt year looks likely. He’s super talented though, and could be someone who starts to push for playing time as a redshirt freshman if all goes correctly.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Kaveion Keys: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-year starter

Marty: Multi-year starter

Patrick: Multi-year starter

Lastly, where do you have Kaveion Keys ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 9

Marty: No. 8

Patrick: No. 8