YAY HOOPS: Michigan at Penn State Open Thread

Michigan (11-9, 5-4 B1G) at Penn State (13-7, 4-5 B1G)

It’s a Sunday noon tip from the BJC as Penn State and Michigan, both mired in the middle of the Big Ten, look to gain some separation and a critical win for NCAA tournament hopes.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania

Tip-off: Sunday, January 29th at Noon

TV: Big Ten Network

NET Rankings: Penn State no. 60, Michigan no. 75

KenPom Rankings: Penn State no. 52, Michigan no. 58

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and as of the morning of Sunday morning, January 29th.

Moneyline (ML): Penn State -170 | Michigan +150

Penn State -170 | Michigan +150 Against the Spread (ATS): Penn State -3.5 (-114) | Michigan +3.5 (-106)

Penn State -3.5 (-114) | Michigan +3.5 (-106) Over/Under (O/U): Over 141 (-110) | Under 141 (-110)

