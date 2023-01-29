 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YAY HOOPS: Michigan at Penn State Open Thread

Michigan and Penn State both are desparate for win

By Bennett765
Michigan (11-9, 5-4 B1G) at Penn State (13-7, 4-5 B1G)

It’s a Sunday noon tip from the BJC as Penn State and Michigan, both mired in the middle of the Big Ten, look to gain some separation and a critical win for NCAA tournament hopes.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania

Tip-off: Sunday, January 29th at Noon

TV: Big Ten Network

NET Rankings: Penn State no. 60, Michigan no. 75

KenPom Rankings: Penn State no. 52, Michigan no. 58

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and as of the morning of Sunday morning, January 29th.

  • Moneyline (ML): Penn State -170 | Michigan +150
  • Against the Spread (ATS): Penn State -3.5 (-114) | Michigan +3.5 (-106)
  • Over/Under (O/U): Over 141 (-110) | Under 141 (-110)

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

