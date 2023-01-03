 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 17

Another stellar effort for Smash Amos.

By LndoBSD
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Mike Gesicki had two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins.
  • Chris Godwin had nine catches for 120 yards and a tackle for the Bucs.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had four tackles, including a sack, for the Panthers.
  • Adrian Amos had eight tackles, including one tackle for loss, and an interception for the Packers:

Others:

  • Jaquan Brisker had eight tackles for the Bears.
  • Miles Sanders had 12 carries for 61 yards for the Eagles.
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 12 carries for 58 yards.
  • Nick Scott had six tackles for the Rams.
  • Odafe Oweh had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Ravens.
  • Jahan Dotson had three catches for 37 yards for the Commanders.
  • Pat Freiermuth had three catches for 36 yards for the Steelers.
  • DaQuan Jones had for the Bills.
  • Jesse Luketa had two tackles, including a tackle for loss, for the Cardinals.
  • Micah Parsons had one tackle and a fumble recovery for the Cowboys.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle for the Falcons.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 44.8 yards on four punts for the Ravens.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 42.7 yards on six punts for the Saints.
  • Robbie Gould made seven of his eight kicks for the 49ers:
  • Amani Oruwariye had a pass breakup for the Lions.
  • Shaka Toney had one tackle for the Commanders.
  • Jason Cabinda had one catch for five yards for the Lions.

