Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 17

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Mike Gesicki had two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins.
- Chris Godwin had nine catches for 120 yards and a tackle for the Bucs.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had four tackles, including a sack, for the Panthers.
- Adrian Amos had eight tackles, including one tackle for loss, and an interception for the Packers:
Tipped by @_56Ms_— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 1, 2023
Intercepted by @_SmashAmos31 #MINvsGB | #GoPackGo
CBS pic.twitter.com/ndmc7N7py8
Others:
- Jaquan Brisker had eight tackles for the Bears.
- Miles Sanders had 12 carries for 61 yards for the Eagles.
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 12 carries for 58 yards.
- Nick Scott had six tackles for the Rams.
- Odafe Oweh had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Ravens.
- Jahan Dotson had three catches for 37 yards for the Commanders.
- Pat Freiermuth had three catches for 36 yards for the Steelers.
- DaQuan Jones had for the Bills.
- Jesse Luketa had two tackles, including a tackle for loss, for the Cardinals.
- Micah Parsons had one tackle and a fumble recovery for the Cowboys.
- Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle for the Falcons.
- Jordan Stout averaged 44.8 yards on four punts for the Ravens.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 42.7 yards on six punts for the Saints.
- Robbie Gould made seven of his eight kicks for the 49ers:
Good as Gould. #SFvsLV pic.twitter.com/t78qB93xGd— NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2023
- Amani Oruwariye had a pass breakup for the Lions.
- Shaka Toney had one tackle for the Commanders.
- Jason Cabinda had one catch for five yards for the Lions.
