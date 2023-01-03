Rose Bowl Post-Game Link Dump: Penn State Races Past Utah

Sean Clifford and Ji’Ayir Brown each ended their storybook Penn State careers as MVPs of the Rose Bowl.

Those two MVPs and senior leaders joined James Franklin on the podium to discuss the Nittany Lions victory over the Utes.

It was the perfect send-off in Pasadena for Penn State’s four-year captain and QB1.

Penn State’s win over Utah marked the official end of the Rose Bowl era as major changes are ahead for the Grandaddy of the All.

The sweet smell of roses will linger for the Penn State Football program after an 11-win campaign that extremely few saw coming.

Long live the T-formation.

The Nittany Lions paid tribute to Franco Harris upon their arrival to the Rose Bowl.

After two rough seasons, Penn State has recaptured the attention of the national landscape.

The vast improvements of the run game and a new-look defense were on full display as Penn State raced past Utah.

Prior to the game, the Nittany Lions cut loose and encoutnered some celebrities.