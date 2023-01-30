Oh, Hello: Four-Star 2025 OT Jaelyne Matthews Commits To Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds

Hometown/High School: Toms River, NJ (Toms River North)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9675 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Just a rising sophomore, Matthews has already been to Penn State twice now — once back in the summer for the Lasch Bash and the other time being this past weekend. Over the last six months, he’s built a strong relationship with the staff and specifically offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, and decided that he’s seen all he needed to see. With his commitment, he becomes the first verbal in Penn State’s 2025 recruiting class, giving the Nittany Lions a top 100 offensive tackle to kick off what they hope to be a strong class.

OUTLOOK

Whenever it comes to the outlook for prospects who haven’t even finished their sophomore year of high school yet, it’s a little silly to look at future depth charts. So much will change for Matthews over the next couple years, and the same is true for what Penn State has on the offensive line. That being said, Matthews is one heck of a prospect. Big, long frame that is already playing in the 280-290-pound area. He moves really well for his size — especially given he’s only 15 or 16 years old. There’s a reason he’s a top 5 offensive tackle prospect in the 2025 class right now.