Blessed & Honored: Penn State Continues to Probe the Portal, New 2023 Wide Receiver Offers, & More

PENN STATE OFFERS TRANSFER PORTAL DT, MAKES HIS TOP GROUP

The Nittany Lions have had a successful start to transfer portal season with the additions of cornerback Storm Duck and wide receiver Devin Carter. One position Penn State would still like to address through the portal is defensive tackle.

While Hakeem Beamon, Coziah Izzard and D’Von Ellies gives them a strong trio to build around for next season, they could use some more depth. One of those depth players could become Davon Sears Jr.

Blessed to receive an offer from Penn State University @shadrich80 @ZemaitisTouch_ pic.twitter.com/tBqt20Zvuc — Davon Sears Jr. (@sears_davon) December 27, 2022

Sears Jr. is transferring from Texas State, where he had 15 tackles and a sack last season. On New Years Day, he put out a top three that includes the Nittany Lions.

Top 3 is Oklahoma, Tennessee, Penn State — Davon Sears Jr. (@sears_davon) January 1, 2023

It remains to be seen how much Penn State will push for Sears Jr. However, if the do push for the Michigan native it would not be a surprise to see him end up transferring to Happy Valley.

NEW TRANSFER PORTAL WIDE RECEIVER OFFER

While the Nittany Lions have already added the aforementioned Devin Carter, they will continue to look for another wide receiver to add via the transfer portal. With the Nittany Lions still searching for portal wide receiver help, FCS standout Freddie Roberson has also been extended a scholarship offer.

Blessed too announce I’ve received an offer from Penn State ! pic.twitter.com/uocbI0hB5b — Freddie Roberson✨ (@FreddieRo_1) December 27, 2022

With Eastern Washington last season the 6-foot-2 Roberson averaged 17.6 yards per catch, while racking up 773 yards and 7 touchdowns. This is Roberson’s second time in the transfer portal after transferring to Eastern Washington last December.

Now that Carter is on board Penn State may press pause to some extend with transfer portal wide receivers. If a top target such as Dante Cephas or Dont’e Thornton wanted to join the fold the staff would 100% say yes. However, with more transfer portal entrants likely coming in the next few days now that bowl seasons is over, they may wait to see what other options come available and then reset their board.

TWO NEW 2023 WIDE RECEIVER OFFER

We are at the point in the calendar where any 2023 offer that is extended is one that piques interest. On New Years Day, the Nittany Lions extended a scholarship offer to 2023 wide receiver Deric English.

After a great talk with @shadrich80 I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from @PennStateFball!! A huge thank you to @coachjfranklin and @CoachStubbs for helping us get this done!! pic.twitter.com/3xXPP03zcd — Deric English (@DericEnglish22) January 1, 2023

Early in the cycle English was shaping up to be one of the top wide receivers in the 2023 cycle. However, a major injury cost him his junior season and slowed him during his senior season which has impacted his recruitment.

This Nittany Lion offer was likely made in an effort to get him to campus for a visit. A big reason they would look to get him to campus for a visit would likely be to check out his health situation. If English is health and still has his pre-injury on field ability, then he could be a major steal for whatever program lands him.

Sticking with 2023 wide receivers, the Nittany Lions have also offered Marquis Montgomery.

Extremely blessed to have received an offer from Pennsylvania State University ⚪️!!#WEARE pic.twitter.com/nw9wUYknOn — Marquis M. 6’5 210lb WR (@iamquis2x) December 27, 2022

While English is a high school recruit, Montgomery is a JUCO player. The Nittany Lions likely see Montgomery as a player they could plug into the offense immediately in 2023, making him more like a transfer portal target. It will be worth watching to see if he pops up on campus for a visit in January.

2024 RUNNIG BACK PUTS PENN STATE IN HIS TOP 8

Tampa Bay Area running back Stacy Gage has released his top 8 schools, and it is a group that includes the Nittany Lions.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Stacy Gage is down to 8️⃣ Schools!



The 5’11 200 RB from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 90 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 7 RB)https://t.co/uKjNi3IKWj pic.twitter.com/55uWVw7Eya — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 1, 2023

Penn State being included in Gage’s top 8 does not come as a surprise. The former IMG running back has a great relationship with JaJuan Seider and the Nittany Lions were his first Power 5 offer all the way back in 2020. It would not be a surprise to see Gage pop up on campus this winter/spring for a visit.