Probing the Portal: Miami Wide Receiver Makes Visits (1.5.23)

Penn State Hosting Miami Wideout

Despite it being just two days after a Rose Bowl victory, it was right back to work for a Penn State staff that is already turning its attention to 2023. On campus for official visits were North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck (who is already committed to Penn State), and Miami sophomore wide receiver Romello Brinson.

Penn State is hosting Miami transfer WR Romello Brinson on an official visit, per @SeanFitzOn3.



More: https://t.co/MtQGIMBeJe pic.twitter.com/ufXECYjtfx — On3 (@On3sports) January 4, 2023

Originally from Miami, Brinson was a four-star prospect with a 93.68 247Sports Composite rating in the 2021 recruiting class. He stayed local coming out of high school, committing and signing with Miami when Manny Diaz was The U’s head coach. During his two seasons with the Hurricanes, Brinson hasn’t been used a whole lot, putting up 14 receptions for 189 yards and one touchdown as a rotational wideout.

Brinson’s value comes in what he could be, not so much what he’s done in his career up to this point. He has good size at 6-foot-2, was a highly-touted prospect not that long ago, and obviously has a previous relationship given he played under Diaz at Miami. We’ll see where this one goes with regards to Penn State, but I don’t think this would just be the case of a plug-and-play transfer.

Bowling Green Transfer Lands Penn State Offer

Sticking with wide receivers, the Nittany Lions threw in their hat for Bowling Green transfer wideout Tyrone Broden.

Hailing from West Bloomfield, Michigan, Broden signed with Bowling Green out of high school in 2019 with a super thin 6-foot-4, 172-pound frame. Fast-forward four years, and Broden’s body has gone under quite the physical development, now standing 6-foot-7, 210 pounds. The body changes have also helped on the field, with Broden finishing the last two seasons with 68 receptions for 1,102 yards and 12 touchdowns as he served as a major deep threat for the Falcons.

Given his size and speed, it’s no surprise that Broden has garnered a lot of offers in the portal: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Pitt, and a few others have all come through with offers from the former Bowling Green wideout. Hopefully, Broden doesn’t want to stray too far from home, and is enticed by playing with Drew Allar in an offense that will certainly stretch the field a whole lot more than we saw this past season.

Kaden Prather Commits To Maryland

Although new wide receivers are popping up in the transfer portal, you can officially take one name off of Penn State’s list: Kaden Prather. The former West Virginia wide receiver announced that he was heading back to his home state of Maryland to play the 2023 season with the Terrapins.

Certainly a tough loss for Penn State just given its previous relationship with Prather, his production at West Virginia, and the opportunity here in Happy Valley. When Prather entered the portal, it felt like a lot of signs pointed toward the Nittany Lions. Instead, they’ll see him in a Big Ten matchup in November.

Penn State Makes Top 3 For Texas State DT

The Nittany Lions continue the search for additional defensive tackle, and look to be in the thick of it for former Texas State DT Davon Sears who narrowed his schools to a final three of Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Penn State.

Sears is originally from Michigan and went the JUCO route before ending up at Texas State as a part of the 2021 recruiting class. Over the last two seasons, Sears hasn’t been used a ton for the Bobcats, redshirting in 2021 and finishing the 2022 season with 15 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 sack. But despite the rather ordinary stats, Sears is viewed as one of the better interior prospects in the portal, with PFF grading him out in the top 25 in both their run-defense and pass-rushing grades — albeit, on a low sample size.

If Sears were to come to Penn State, I wouldn’t expect him to jump players like Coziah Izzard or Dvon Ellies to start. But at 6-foot-2, 290 pounds, and how he looked in limited time, there’s certainly some potential there that’s intriguing the Nittany Lions.