Penn State Backup Defensive Tackle Fatorma Mulbah Enters Portal

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced on Thursday afternoon that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Thank you Penn State. I am forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/er3PWGNRg6 — Fatorma Mulbah (@Mulbah_55) January 5, 2023

At 6-foot-3, 296 pounds, Mulbah has been used sparingly during the last two seasons as a space-eating 1-tech. He saw action in six games last season, totaling 4 tackles as a redshirt freshman. While he was used more this year — seeing playing time in 11 games — he didn’t register any stats, as he only usually saw a couple snaps each game.

Mulbah came to Penn State as a part of the 2020 class from Harrisburg. He had a mid-three-star ranking, but given that he was relatively new to football having just moved to the U.S. in the mid-2010s, he was viewed as someone with quite a bit of potential. Even for us here at BSD, we had him projected all over the place — from a “multi-year starter” to a “depth piece.” Unfortunately for Penn State, things never quite worked out with Mulbah, who now will head elsewhere looking for a more defined role.

As for Penn State moving forward, defensive tackle looks like it’s in a solid spot depth wise. The Nittany Lions will return Hakeem Beamon, Coziah Izzard, Dvon Ellies, Jordan van den Berg, and Zane Durant, giving them five players with starter or rotational experience to work with.

Plus, Penn State remains active in the portal for defensive tackles. As we mentioned earlier this morning, the Nittany Lions made the top three for Texas State defensive tackle Davon Sears. In addition to that, Penn State is scheduled to host former Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd, according to Caleb Jones of Rivals. Bothroyd has played mostly defensive end for the Demon Deacons, but his weight has jumped around from 260 pounds to as high as 280 pounds so especially in Penn State’s defense, he very well could be a defensive tackle.