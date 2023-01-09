 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

National Championship Open Thread

It all comes down to this

By Chris Lucia
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2022-23 college football season finale is finally here, and it looks to be a doozy.

In one corner, you have the undefeated, defending champeen of the world. The number 1, 14-0 Georgia Bulldogs of the SEC.

And in the other corner, you have the one-loss challenger. The number 3, 13-2 TCU Horned Frogs of the Big 12.

Georgia brings suffocating defense and capable offense, while TCU pairs an electric offense with a competent defense. It should be a classic strength-on-strength matchup in primetime.

The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, and we’ll be here to soak it all in. Come and join us while we send the 2022-23 season off with a bang!

