Gotta Run It Back: Adisa Isaac Confirms Return For 2023

“Boom!” fits this news well as Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac confirmed on Sunday night that he was going to be back in the Blue & White for the 2023 season.

Isaac, after missing the 2021 season with a torn achilles, started all 13 games for Penn State in 2022. He finished the year with 4 sacks, 11 TFLs, and really started to look like his old self toward the end of the season.

With the return of Isaac, Penn State’s defensive end room is stacked. Isaac joins Chop Robinson, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Amin Vanover, Zuriah Fisher, and Smith Vilbert in giving Penn State a legitimate three-deep at defensive end.