Poll Watch: Penn State Moves to Sixth in Coaches’ Poll

Penn State moved up one spot in the minds of many college football coacheas after getting past Northwestern on Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions moved up to No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and stayed at No. 6 in the Associated Press poll after the 41-13 win.

Penn State remains one of just three Big Ten teams in the rankings, along with Michigan (2nd in both polls) and Ohio State, (3rd in Coaches, and 4th in AP). Fellow unbeaten Maryland is at the top of the “Others Receiving Votes” category in both polls. Interestingly, West Virginia is also receiving multiple votes in both rankings.

The Nittany Lions are off this week, and take on UMass at 3:30 on October 14th.