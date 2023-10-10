Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 5

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Blake Gillikin, Jesse Luketa
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott
Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda
Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker
Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*
Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
New York Jets: Adrian Amos
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson
San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens
Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*
Standout Performers:
- Joey Porter, Jr. had two tackles and his first career interception for the Steelers:
YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP!!!!— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
- Kevin Givens had two tackles, including a sack, and a fumble recovery for the 49ers:
Kevin Givens gets the sack and Bosa and Warner are pleased.— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2023
: #DALvsSF on NBC
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/gzzkvIRUdj pic.twitter.com/j0XAsua3ND
- Micah Parsons had four tackles for the Cowboys:
Micah Parsons shut it down right away. @MicahhParsons11— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2023
: #DALvsSF on NBC
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/gzzkvIRUdj pic.twitter.com/00QASBwxCE
Other Notable Numbers:
- Jaquan Brisker had six tackles for the Bears.
- The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had seven carries for 32 yards and a lost fumble.
- Jahan Dotson had three catches for 30 yards for the Commanders.
- Allen Robinson had five catches for 29 yards for the Steelers.
- Arnold Ebiketie had three tackles for the Falcons.
- Nick Scott had three tackles for the Bengals.
- Mike Gesicki had two catches for 17 yards for the Patriots.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
- Ji’Ayir Brown had one tackle for the 49ers.
- Blake Gillikin had one tackle and four punts for an average of 54.8 yards per punt for the Cardinals.
- Jordan Stout had one tackle and four punts for an average of 38.5 yards per punt for the Ravens.
- Brenton Strange was targeted once, but did not record a reception for the Jaguars.
