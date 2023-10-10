 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 5

JPJ gets a pick, and welcome back to Blake Gillikin!

By LndoBSD
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Blake Gillikin, Jesse Luketa

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda

Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker

Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*

Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

New York Jets: Adrian Amos

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson

San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens

Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*

Standout Performers:

  • Joey Porter, Jr. had two tackles and his first career interception for the Steelers:
  • Kevin Givens had two tackles, including a sack, and a fumble recovery for the 49ers:
  • Micah Parsons had four tackles for the Cowboys:

Other Notable Numbers:

  • Jaquan Brisker had six tackles for the Bears.
  • The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had seven carries for 32 yards and a lost fumble.
  • Jahan Dotson had three catches for 30 yards for the Commanders.
  • Allen Robinson had five catches for 29 yards for the Steelers.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had three tackles for the Falcons.
  • Nick Scott had three tackles for the Bengals.
  • Mike Gesicki had two catches for 17 yards for the Patriots.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
  • Ji’Ayir Brown had one tackle for the 49ers.
  • Blake Gillikin had one tackle and four punts for an average of 54.8 yards per punt for the Cardinals.
  • Jordan Stout had one tackle and four punts for an average of 38.5 yards per punt for the Ravens.
  • Brenton Strange was targeted once, but did not record a reception for the Jaguars.

