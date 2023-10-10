Success with Hyperlinking is Tired of Noon Kickoffs

Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson took full responsibility for the horrific blunder to run the ball instead of kneel, which led to a fumble and Georgia Tech’s game-winning drive. Most of the blame was placed on head coach Mario Cristobal, but Dawson said it was his choice to run the ball instead of kneel.

Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz admitted he is already looking ahead to the showdown with Ohio State on October 21. I can’t remember a schedule lining up this nicely for Penn State in a long time.

In case you missed it, the Ohio State game will kick off at noon, marking the second straight year the games between Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan will all kick at noon. What used to be night or 3:30 kickoffs for PSU are now becoming noon games.

Penn State field hockey’s Anouk Knuvers was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after the Nittany Lions’ 2-1 upset win over Ohio State.

The women’s soccer team trailed for the first time all season but came from behind to defeat Ohio State on Sunday. A second-half goal lifted the Nittany Lions and kept their undefeated record intact.