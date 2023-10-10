Blessed & Honored: Penn State’s Bye Week Recruiting Trail & More

While Penn State’s football team was idle this week, its staff certainly was not.

The Nittany Lions made sure to take full advantage of the bye week by visiting recruits, doling out offers, and even picking up a commitment. With National Signing Day quickly approaching, Penn State made sure to check in on notable 2024 commits and make some ground with future prospects.

COACHES SPRAWL OUT FOR RECRUITING VISITS

As per bye week tradition, Penn State and its coaches went full steam ahead on the recruiting trail. James Franklin & Co. started Thursday off with a visit to East Forsyth High School in North Carolina.

It’s a Great Day 2B an Eagle!!! Thanks so much for stopping by @coachjfranklin & @CoachTHowle #Dare2BGreat pic.twitter.com/NpvJiwOkG3 — East Forsyth Football (@EFHS_Football) October 5, 2023

EFHS is home to Class of 2025 quarterback Bryce Barker, a four-star recruit who is already committed to North Carolina. Penn State offered him back in May and appears to still be hot on his trail despite a June verbal commitment to the Tar Heels.

While down south, Penn State also paid a visit to four-star safety Jadon Blair, per 247Sports. Blair visited Happy Valley for the West Virginia game along with a summer camp and holds offers from Notre Dame, Florida State, and LSU, among others.

Franklin and tight ends coach Ty Howle then made their way to Connecticut to visit Cheshire Academy’s Luke Reynolds, who committed to Penn State’s Class of 2024 in the days following the White Out.

On Friday, Franklin traded pumpkin spice and falls vibes for some sunny Florida skies and made his way down to the Sunshine State.

The head coach, along with running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, made his way over to Cardinal Newman, perhaps to visit three-star wideout Josh Philostin. Penn State does not seem to be heavily in the running to land the West Palm Beach native, but he does hold an offer from the Nittany Lions.

But, the highlight of Penn State’s visit to Flordia was surely to see The Benjamin School’s Amaree Williams. The 2025 prospect is a four-star edge rusher and also holds offers from Auburn, Michigan, and Flordia, among others. He is considered one of the Nittany Lions’ top targets in this class.

Chopper Fridays: Penn State head coach James Franklin visiting Cardinal Newman and Benjamin today for recruiting



Here at @TBSAthletics1 to see @AmareeWilliam25 clad in a Penn State sweatshirt pic.twitter.com/mEt0Rail83 — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) October 6, 2023

While Franklin and Seider were in Florida, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was stuck with Midwest duty. He most notably was at Findlay High School in Ohio to visit four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery. He’s considered a top-15 QB in the Class of 2025 and also is receiving heavy interest from Michigan and Georgia, among others.

Big thank you to Mike Yurcich from PSU for stopping by to check out our guys!! #TrojanTrue #ALLIN @PennStateFball @Coach_Yurcich pic.twitter.com/qro1RtwyZA — FINDLAY FOOTBALL (@FootballFindlay) October 9, 2023

Howle stayed in New England to visit The Brunswick School, which is home to four-star safety Ethan Long. Penn State is very much in the running to land the Class of 2025 recruit, but Notre Dame, Michigan, and Ohio State are also pursuing him heavily.

Thank you to @CoachTHowle of @PennStateFball for taking the time to stop by campus this morning! pic.twitter.com/DKqEmJjZX3 — Coach McGillicuddy (@Coach_Wayne55) October 6, 2023

HOMECOMING VISITOR LIST GROWING

While UMass might not be the most exciting game for Penn State, the Homecoming theme will drum up enough hoopla to create a solid recruiting atmosphere.

The visitor list includes three-star defensive back Justin Denson Jr., defensive back Demari Clemons, athlete Emmanuel Doku, and defensive back Kaleb Lanier.

OFFERS CONTINUE TO GO OUT

The busy recruiting week also produced a handful of new offers. Among the most notable is Orlando wideout Vernell Brown III, who is a four-star prospect. It’s quite possible he picked the offer up after an in-person visit from Penn State’s recruiting contingent.

Class of 2026 cornerback Jaelen Waters was offered by the Nittany Lions last Wednesday. He also is a Florida native.

Class of 2027 (!) athlete Gabe Jenkins also picked up an offer from Penn State — his third D1 nod.

PWO LINEMAN COMMITS

Penn State picked up another commitment last week, this time from preferred walk-on offensive lineman Logan Bahn.

After an amazing visit to #PennState yesterday and a phone call with @coachjfranklin today, I’m excited to announce that I am % committed to @PennStateFball! Big thanks also to @CoachTrautFB @CoachAhmadPSU! Can’t wait to get to work! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/9EmYEtPKOo — Logan Bahn (@BahnLogan) October 5, 2023

The New Jersey product comes in at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds. He received offers from UPenn, Cornell, and Bucknell, among others, but chose to run on at Penn State instead. He visited Penn State for the Delaware game as well.