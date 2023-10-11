Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 6

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

Bowl: Fiesta/Cotton

Location: Tempe, AZ/Arlington, TX

Date: January 1st, 2024/December 29th, 2023

Opponent: Oregon Ducks/Texas Longhorns

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide

No changes for 247, Yahoo/USA Today, or CBS Sports. ESPN’s Schlabach moves the Nittany Lions to Arlington for a de-facto road game against the Longhorns, and his colleague Bonagura changes the opponent in the Fiesta Bowl to Oregon after yet another narrow USC victory.