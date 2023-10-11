 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NCAA Football: Massachusetts at Penn State

Just the Stats: No. 6 Penn State vs UMass

It’s homecoming, and the Minutemen are coming to town!

By Cari Greene
Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Penn St. Nittany Lions (5-0; 3-0 Big Ten East) vs UMass Minutemen (1-6, Independent)

3:30 p.m. ET, October 14, 2023—Big Ten Network

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Massachusetts Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 194.8 (26) 220.1 (128) Rushing Defense (ypg) new PSU logonew PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passing Offense (ypg) 235.6 (67) 232.0 (74) Passing Defense (ypg) Push
Pass Efficiency 143.93 (49) 172.62 (129) Pass Efficiency Defense new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Offense (ypg) 430.4 (44) 452.1 (123) Total Defense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Scoring Offense (ppg) 40.6 (11) 39.4 (129) Scoring Defense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Rushing Defense (ypg) 74.2 (6) 142.7 (85) Rushing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passing Defense (ypg) 136.4 (1) 253.7 (53) Passing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency Defense 86.46 (1) 143.22 (51) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 210.6 (1) 396.4 (65) Total Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Scoring Defense (ppg) 9.6 (2) 26.1 (84) Scoring Offense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 8.25 (T - 76) 5.0 (94) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 3.58 (T - 110) 14.09 (115) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Push
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 38.56 (72) 35.34 (117) Net Punting Yds (ypp) new PSU logo
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 17.86 (96) 23.29 (113) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 18.25 (T - 47) 18.44 (87) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo
Turnover Margin (season) +2.2 (1) -.29 (T - 90) Turnover Margin (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Had Intercepted (season) 0 (T - 1) 5 (T - 55) Passes Intercepted (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Intercepted (season) 6 (T - 34) 7 (T - 104) Passes Had Intercepted (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Penalty Yds/Game 44.0 (34) 77.43 (126) Penalty Yds/Game new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Sacks (spg) 4.0 (3) 2.57 (T - 99) Sacks Allowed (spg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Sacks Allowed (spg) 0.6 (T - 6) 1.86 (T - 89) Sacks (spg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 7.4 (T - 15) 6.86 (107) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 3.8 (T - 11) 4.9 (101) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Offense (% season) 92.9% (19) 88.0% (T - 103) Redzone Defense (% season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Defense (% season) 100.0% (T - 127) 81.0% (T - 82) Redzone Offense (% season) Umass_medium
Redzone TD % (season) 75.0% 60.0% Redzone TD % Defense (season) new PSU logo
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 71.43% 47.62% Redzone TD % (season) new PSU logo
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 44.9% (35) 44.6% (106) 3rd Down Defense % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
3rd Down Defense % (season) 26.2% (8) 36.4% (T - 93) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Conv. % (season) 90.9% (3) 50.0% (T - 54) 4th Down Defense % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Defense % (season) 50.0% (T - 54) 20.0% (T - 124) 4th Down Conv. % new PSU logo new PSU logo
1st Downs 128 (T - 40) 149 (129) 1st Downs Allowed new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
1st Downs Allowed 58 (1) 131 (T - 32) 1st Downs new PSU logo
Time of Possession 36:07 (1) 30:08 (72) Time of Possession new PSU logo new PSU logo
Strength of Schedule 58 110 Strength of Schedule new PSU logo new PSU logo

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

That’s gotta be close to the most chipmunks I’ve ever seen in doing this post; it’s certainly a heckuva lot more than the last time Penn State hosted UMass, in James Franklin’s first season at the helm of the Nittany Lion program and back when the Minutemen were still competing as part of the MAC.

A few things that stand out:

  • The only reason why there’s a single UMass logo on this is because PSU has only allowed 7 red zone trips by their opponents all season - fewest in the NCAA. Yes, their opponents have scored 100% of the time in the redzone; but if they don’t ever get there, does it really matter?
  • UMass, on the flip, has allowed 25 trips into the red zone for their opponents.
  • Penn State has been in the red zone on offense 28 times, four times as many as their opponents; the Minutemen have been in the RZ only 21 times on offense, four less trips than their opponents.
  • PSU has gone for it on fourth down 11 times, and converted 10 out of those 11; UMass has gone for it ten times, and converted twice.
  • The Nittany Lion defense has faced a fourth down attempt ten times; the Minuteman defense has faced only four fourth down attempts all season.
  • UMass has punted 29 times all year, and Penn State has punted only 18 times
  • PSU has only returned 7 kickoffs, and UMass has returned 25
  • Opposite that, Penn State’s opponents have only attempted 8 kickoff returns; the Minutemen have faced 21 kickoff returns by their opponents

What say you all?

Penn State Football

