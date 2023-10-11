Just the Stats: No. 6 Penn State vs UMass

No. 7 Penn St. Nittany Lions (5-0; 3-0 Big Ten East) vs UMass Minutemen (1-6, Independent)

3:30 p.m. ET, October 14, 2023—Big Ten Network

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Massachusetts Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 194.8 (26) 220.1 (128) Rushing Defense (ypg) Passing Offense (ypg) 235.6 (67) 232.0 (74) Passing Defense (ypg) Push Pass Efficiency 143.93 (49) 172.62 (129) Pass Efficiency Defense Total Offense (ypg) 430.4 (44) 452.1 (123) Total Defense (ypg) Scoring Offense (ppg) 40.6 (11) 39.4 (129) Scoring Defense (ppg) Rushing Defense (ypg) 74.2 (6) 142.7 (85) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 136.4 (1) 253.7 (53) Passing Offense (ypg) Pass Efficiency Defense 86.46 (1) 143.22 (51) Pass Efficiency Total Defense (ypg) 210.6 (1) 396.4 (65) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 9.6 (2) 26.1 (84) Scoring Offense (ppg) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 8.25 (T - 76) 5.0 (94) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push Punt Return Yds (ypr) 3.58 (T - 110) 14.09 (115) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Push Net Punting Yds (ypp) 38.56 (72) 35.34 (117) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 17.86 (96) 23.29 (113) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 18.25 (T - 47) 18.44 (87) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Turnover Margin (season) +2.2 (1) -.29 (T - 90) Turnover Margin (season) Passes Had Intercepted (season) 0 (T - 1) 5 (T - 55) Passes Intercepted (season) Passes Intercepted (season) 6 (T - 34) 7 (T - 104) Passes Had Intercepted (season) Penalty Yds/Game 44.0 (34) 77.43 (126) Penalty Yds/Game Sacks (spg) 4.0 (3) 2.57 (T - 99) Sacks Allowed (spg) Sacks Allowed (spg) 0.6 (T - 6) 1.86 (T - 89) Sacks (spg) Tackles for Loss (tpg) 7.4 (T - 15) 6.86 (107) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 3.8 (T - 11) 4.9 (101) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Redzone Offense (% season) 92.9% (19) 88.0% (T - 103) Redzone Defense (% season) Redzone Defense (% season) 100.0% (T - 127) 81.0% (T - 82) Redzone Offense (% season) Redzone TD % (season) 75.0% 60.0% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Redzone TD % Defense (season) 71.43% 47.62% Redzone TD % (season) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 44.9% (35) 44.6% (106) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 26.2% (8) 36.4% (T - 93) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 4th Down Conv. % (season) 90.9% (3) 50.0% (T - 54) 4th Down Defense % (season) 4th Down Defense % (season) 50.0% (T - 54) 20.0% (T - 124) 4th Down Conv. % 1st Downs 128 (T - 40) 149 (129) 1st Downs Allowed 1st Downs Allowed 58 (1) 131 (T - 32) 1st Downs Time of Possession 36:07 (1) 30:08 (72) Time of Possession Strength of Schedule 58 110 Strength of Schedule

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

That’s gotta be close to the most chipmunks I’ve ever seen in doing this post; it’s certainly a heckuva lot more than the last time Penn State hosted UMass, in James Franklin’s first season at the helm of the Nittany Lion program and back when the Minutemen were still competing as part of the MAC.

A few things that stand out:

The only reason why there’s a single UMass logo on this is because PSU has only allowed 7 red zone trips by their opponents all season - fewest in the NCAA. Yes, their opponents have scored 100% of the time in the redzone; but if they don’t ever get there, does it really matter?

UMass, on the flip, has allowed 25 trips into the red zone for their opponents.

Penn State has been in the red zone on offense 28 times, four times as many as their opponents; the Minutemen have been in the RZ only 21 times on offense, four less trips than their opponents.

PSU has gone for it on fourth down 11 times, and converted 10 out of those 11; UMass has gone for it ten times, and converted twice.

The Nittany Lion defense has faced a fourth down attempt ten times; the Minuteman defense has faced only four fourth down attempts all season.

UMass has punted 29 times all year, and Penn State has punted only 18 times

PSU has only returned 7 kickoffs, and UMass has returned 25

Opposite that, Penn State’s opponents have only attempted 8 kickoff returns; the Minutemen have faced 21 kickoff returns by their opponents

What say you all?