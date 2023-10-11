Penn State Football Commits In Action: Offensive Linemen Impress & More

A bye week and an away game have given Penn State football time off from hosting recruits in Beaver Stadium. But, the Nittany Lions and their recruiting staff will be back in action this Saturday for a Homecoming clash with UMass. Despite the lack of general recruiting buzz, it has been business as usual for both Penn State and its verbal commits behind the scenes.

Cooper Cousins, Pennsylvania’s No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2024 and a top-10 offensive lineman, recently received a glowing scout write-up from 247Sports’ Brian Dohn. The report projected the Erie native to be a day 3 NFL Draft pick.

“A physical, devastating blocker with the frame and athleticism to play anywhere on the offensive line but is best suited to play one of the interior positions. Mauler who fires off the ball well at the snap and shows high-level athleticism to pull and get out and lead the running back...” Dohn wrote. “Long-time Penn State commit has verified size and a body type that will only need fine-tuning once he arrives on a college campus.”

Class of 2024 offensive tackle commit Eagan Boyer recently dropped a mid-season highlight tape. If you want to watch a 6-foot-7, 250-pound person bully high school students on a football field, this is the perfect clip for you.

Boyer has led William Amos Hough to a 6-1 start, good for first place in its conference.

Four-star athlete Quinton Martin is becoming quite the regular in this post. His on-field speed hit a whopping 20.9 mph this week, which is up from the 19.1 mph he clocked in a few weeks ago.

Pennsylvania’s No. 1 recruit also just released a new highlight tape, which showcases his first six games. His 12 total touchdowns and 664 all-purpose yards have helped Belle Vernon start the season off 5-1. He also has an interception on the books.

Four-star quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer’s steady performance has led Olentangy to a 7-1 start this season. His stats put him up against the best quarterback prospects in the country. The Ohio native has thrown for 23 touchdowns and 1,975 yards at a 70.9% completion rate.