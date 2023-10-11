Penn State Basketball To Face Georgia Tech In Madison Square Garden

The astute in you noticed that Penn State only had 10 games when they announced their non-conference schedule. That is no more, as the Nittany Lions have confirmed a long rumored date with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on December 16. The games give the Lions another power conference opponent to a non-conference slate that sorely needed it, a chance to boost the ole resume come selection sunday.

Georgia Tech finished 13th in the ACC last season, with a 15-18 record. The last time Penn State played the Yellow Jackets was in 2016, as part of the now-defunct Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Lions won the contest 67-60. Likewise, Penn State has not played at Madison Square since winning the NIT in 2018.

With this game, the Lions now have the maximum number of games allowed in a season, and with a new team, the Lions sorely need all the experience they can get.