SWH is Speaking Another Language

Penn State recruiting has moved beyond the “Dominate the State” philosophy, and has seemingly planted a flag in Cheese Country.

Give me all of the Midwestern linemen, please.

ICYMI, James Franklin was asked about whether he would consider throwing the ball deep just to test out the defense. Needless to say, he did not react well:

Skip to 21:42 for the beginning of the exchange.

I will be the first to admit that I am not the biggest fan of this reporter, and he has admitted that he did not ask the question particularly well.

With that said, apparently this reporter has been receiving death threats and similar hateful comments. Let’s just remember that this is a game (albeit a very profitable game for a lot of different people, but a game nonetheless).

Here’s Colin Cowherd, Rich Eisen, and Josh Pate with their take.

Anyway...it was announced that the Nittany Lion basketball team will take on the Ramblin’ Wreck in the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Katie Schumaker-Cawley’s volleyball squad has won eight in a row, and faces another stiff test in Lincoln against undefeated Nebraska on Saturday night.