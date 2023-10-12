B1G Preview Week 7: The Last Non-Conference Game Of The Season

This week marks the last week where a non-conference game will be played by a Big Ten team. Your Penn State Nittany Lions will welcome the Massachusetts Minutemen to Happy Valley, in what should be the easiest game coming out of a bye week for James Franklin at Penn State. Given how the team has performed out of a bye historically, scheduling this game for this slot was nothing short of genius.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Iowa and Wisconsin play in the de facto Big Ten West title game, and Maryland tries to prove that they can be October Maryland too!

Games

All games on Saturday

12:00 PM

Indiana (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

MICH -33.5 | O/U 44.5 | FOX

Indiana’s defense is inarguably improved over their 2022 counterpart, but their offense still leaves a lot to be desires. So much so, that the Hoosiers fired their offensive coordinator over the bye week. Now, they get to face a Michigan team that has yet to allow more than 10 points on the season. This game won’t be in question at any point, so the real thing to see is whether Michigan can cover a third straight line.

Should you watch? No

Prediction: Michigan 38, Indiana 7

No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

OSU -19.5 | O/U 49.5 | Peacock

Peacock. Home of your Purdue Boilermakers. I’m sure Purdue fans are loving having all their games on The Cock, getting all the value out of that subscription. The Boilermakers have given Ohio State trouble in Ross-Ade, and, at 2-4, Purdue will be desperate for a win. Will this be a lookahead spot for the Buckeyes?

Should you watch? Yes

Prediction: Ohio State 30, Purdue 20

Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten)

RUTG -4.5 | O/U 39.5 | B1G Network

This is the litmus test for Rutgers. If they’re ready to content for a bowl, or better, they need to beat this Michigan State team squarely in free fall mode, especially when the game is at home.

Should you watch? If the other games get out hand quickly...

Prediction: Rutgers 23, Michigan State 20

3:30 PM

Massachusetts (1-6) vs. No. 6 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

PSU -41.5 | O/U 54.5 | B1G Network

UMass has allowed less than 30 points just once this season. The one other power 5 opponent on their schedule so far, Auburn, dropped 59 on them. The Tigers are not exactly offensive juggernauts. The only thing that could stop Penn State in this game is Penn State, and the weahter.

Should you watch? Banned if you don’t.

Prediction: Penn State 56, UMass 17

Illinois (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

MD -14.0 | O/U 51 | NBC

It was unrealistic to expect Maryland to beat Ohio State, but this Illinois team shouldn’t provide much opposition to the Terps, and, if they do, the September Maryland™ jokes may never end.

Should you watch? You’re occupied.

Prediction: Maryland 38, Illinois 14

4:00 PM

Iowa (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

WIS -10.0 | O/U 34.5 | FOX

Your friendly reminder that this game is only at 4 PM because Fox wants to fit an extra half an hour of commercials down our throats. If Wisconsin wins this game, they’ll have a two-game lead on everyone in the West, so the rest of the season would effectively be a formality. Meanwhile, Iowa can put itself in position to win the West by winning this game just as much, and with what they have left on their schedule, they might not lose again.

Should you watch? Even if to see whether Iowa breaks 25

Prediction: Iowa 20, Wisconsin 17

Picks