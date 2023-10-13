Fall Sports Recap: Close Calls

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team is now 6-0 in Big Ten play after gritting out two five-set wins over Indiana and Ohio State. Gillian Grimes’ career-high 23 digs against Ohio State led the way for the defense, which held the Buckeyes to .150 hit % in the match. Jess Mruzik and Camryn Hannah combined for 34 kills and 9 blocks in the win over Indiana. The Nittany Lions have now won 8 straight games and will battle Nebraska this weekend for the Big Ten lead.

Upcoming Games: Friday at Iowa (8pm on B1G Network), Saturday at Nebraska (8pm on B1G Network)

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team trailed for the first time all season when Ohio State took an early 1-0 lead, but two second-half goals by Kaitlyn MacBean and tight second-half defense paved the way for a 2-1 comeback win over the Buckeyes. Goalie Katherine Asman was named Big Ten Goalie of the Week for the second time this season after making four critical saves in the win.

Upcoming Games: Tonight at Purdue (7pm on B1G+), Sunday at Northwestern (5pm on B1G Network)

Field Hockey

The field hockey team upset Ohio State 2-1 last Friday (I’m sensing a theme here, hope the football team pulls off the next big win over the Buckeyes) in a much-needed win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Sophia Gladieux and Mackenzie Allessie each scored for the Nittany Lions, who improved to 6-5 with a road swing to the Wolverine State looming.

Upcoming Games: Friday at Michigan State (6pm on B1G+), Sunday at Michigan (1pm on B1G Network)

Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer team lost a tough 2-1 match to Indiana last Saturday in the annual THON game. Peter Mangione scored Penn State’s only goal of the game. The Nittany Lions fell to fourth in the Big Ten standings with the loss, but a big game against Northwestern gives the team a chance to make up some ground.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Northwestern (7pm), Tuesday at Rutgers (6pm on B1G Network)

Women’s Hockey

The struggles continued for the women’s hockey team, as they dropped a pair of 3-2 decisions to Colgate last weekend. Four different Nittany Lions (Maggie MacEachern, Brianna Brooks, Lyndie Lobdell, and Karley Garcia) scored in the losses. Penn State has now won just one of its first six games of the season. Fortunately, there is plenty of time to turn the ship around.

Upcoming Games: Friday (6pm on ESPN+) and Saturday (3pm on ESPN+) at Cornell

National Rankings

Women’s Soccer: No. 4

Women’s Volleyball: No. 13

Women’s Hockey: No. 13

Field Hockey: No. 15