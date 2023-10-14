Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. UMASS

WELCOME TO WEEK SEVEN!

Heading to the game? Bring all of the raingear you own, then stop on the way and buy some more.

Watching from home? Enjoy in your dry clothes on your cozy and comfortable sofa.

Here’s the basics for today:

No. 6 Penn State (5-0, 3-0) vs. UMASS (1-6)

Kickoff: Noon, Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: Penn State -42.5 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: B1G Network, 3:30 PM - Mark Followill (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), Brooke Fletcher (sideline)

Weather: A cool and very wet day, with showers throughout the day resulting in about a half-inch of rain. The high for the day is 52 degrees with winds about 5-10 mph.

LET’S GO STATE!