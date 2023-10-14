No. 5 Penn State 63, UMass 0: What Twitter Had To Say

With terrible weather conditions in Happy Valley, a low-level opponent in town, and a date with Ohio State just a week away, Penn State-UMass was one of the most inconsequential games in recent memory. But, the Nittany Lions will take every chance they can get to sharpen things up ahead of next weekend.

Although the hype around this game was at an all-time low, Penn State Twitter was still cooking coming off a bye week. The team, however, was not.

Allar sacked on third and 14. Not a good first two series or the Penn State offense. — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) October 14, 2023

PSU has Malick Meiga, Dom DeLuca, Daequan Hardy and Cam Miller as captains.



UMass won the toss and deferred.



The juice is… lacking pic.twitter.com/wSMZBp6lIx — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) October 14, 2023

Folks, I introduce you to Bye Week Penn State — Jaret Gold (@JaretGold) October 14, 2023

We might not throw it deep because we might not be good. — Kevin Horne (@KevinHornePSU) October 14, 2023

Penn State Football Faces Biggest Challenge Of Season Yet With Bye Weekhttps://t.co/IXRO3fCl0a — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) October 14, 2023

WATCH Penn State take the field vs. UMass at Beaver Stadium in front of 40% of the greatest student section in America pic.twitter.com/oCkm4ad0uB — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) October 14, 2023

Despite a generally lazy offensive first quarter, Penn State got on the board thanks to some solid special teams play. Defensive back Daequan Hardy opened things up with a punt return touchdown, the Nittany Lions’ first since 2020.

Thanks to Hardy’s great game in the secondary and two (!!!) punt return touchdowns, folks were ready to call this the Daequan Hardy Game.

Daequan Hardy is a football player — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) October 14, 2023

Who had a Daequan Hardy punt return TD on their bingo card? — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) October 14, 2023

No. 25 is having himself a... Dae — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) October 14, 2023

daequan hardy might take the first snap in columbus at QB at this rate — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) October 14, 2023

WHERE WERE YOU FOR THE DAEQUAN HARDY GAME??? — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) October 14, 2023

Dae! Dae! Second punt return touchdown for Hardy! Go ahead and crown him Homecoming King! — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) October 14, 2023

Daequan Hardy is likely the Heisman Trophy Winner. — The Dan Grant Trophy (@dkviper) October 14, 2023

Daequan Hardy has scored more points on ST than UMass has positive yardage plays today. — Corey Hunter (@realhuntdog23) October 14, 2023

Even though the Minutemen were not formidable opponents, Penn State’s defense had an impressive outing. It feels like this group can keep the Nittany Lions in every game on their schedule. Manny Diaz’s crew had six sacks in the first half alone.

Penn State might be going for a sack record today the way this one is going. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 14, 2023

the Penn State defense came to play today — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) October 14, 2023

For the betterment of Taisun Phommachanh's health, UMass may want to consider just running the ball. — DylanCallaghanCroley (@RivalsDylanCC) October 14, 2023

I know it’s UMass, but this Penn State defense… — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) October 14, 2023

I know it’s only UMass, but this is turning out to be the PERFECT tune-up game for Ohio State. Run game is solid, Allar looks comfortable, defense is playing lights out. Can’t complain ‍♂️ — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) October 14, 2023

UMass ran 26 offensive plays that half and 10 of them (38%) lost yards. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 14, 2023

First few drives left something be desired but Penn State basically turned this into a scrimmage in the second quarter. Can’t really find too much fault in how things unfolded. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 14, 2023

Offensively, Drew Allar had another methodical day. He finished 16-for-23 with 162 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions before being relieved by Beau Pribula.

The stories of the day on offense were the return of speedster Trey Wallace and the heavy use of the tight end group. Things looked more ~explosive~ than usual, especially given the elements.

That’s a semi-explosive play! — Jaret Gold (@JaretGold) October 14, 2023

I trust Drew Allar with my life. This dude is more than ready to go into Columbus next week



pic.twitter.com/dhbsmim1A1 — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) October 14, 2023

Putting a lot of tight end work on film. 42-0. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 14, 2023

It’s been quite a day for Theo Johnson and Penn State’s tight ends. pic.twitter.com/9B2WgtHayA — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) October 14, 2023

UMass is not particularly good defensively but Trey Wallace is already giving Penn State’s offense another dimension. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 14, 2023

Drew Allar in Beaver Stadium this season...



75% completion

12 total touchdowns

no turnvovers https://t.co/NWaAsUD5OC — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) October 14, 2023

As things winded down and starters headed to the bench, things got weird at Beaver Stadium — including a penalty call for “disconcerting signals.”

“Disconcerting signals” sounds like how wing night made me feel recently — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 14, 2023

GOOD DOGGO ALERT pic.twitter.com/yQ0HVY4jy0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Freshmen involvement for the Penn State defense with a 49-0 lead late in the third quarter...



DE Jameial Lyons, LB Tony Rojas, CBs Zion Tracy and Elliot Washington are currently out there.



This is Game 3 for Lyons. The other three already burned redshirt. — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) October 14, 2023

Things you love to see. pic.twitter.com/WPwoF6NIbF — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 14, 2023

That 39-yard run by Tank Smith is Penn State's longest run of the year. — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) October 14, 2023

SCORIGAMI: Penn State 63, UMass 0!



That's the 552nd unique score in Nittany Lions history. https://t.co/cfchc7qoGE — Penn State Scorigami (@PSUScorigami) October 14, 2023

Announced attendance for today's game is 105,533, per StatBroadcast.



Yeah, alright. — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 14, 2023

Trey Potts with his third touchdown in the past two weeks. Penn State has now scored in every quarter dating back to last year's Maryland game. That streak, along with everything else, will be put to a serious test next week. — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) October 14, 2023

James Franklin throws his hat to the crowd pic.twitter.com/xVrYHi1ybs — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 14, 2023

Now, it’s time for Ohio State, Ohio State, Ohio State...