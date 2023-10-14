 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No. 5 Penn State 63, UMass 0: What Twitter Had To Say

Daequan Hardy was the Homecoming king.

By ryanparsons
/ new
Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

With terrible weather conditions in Happy Valley, a low-level opponent in town, and a date with Ohio State just a week away, Penn State-UMass was one of the most inconsequential games in recent memory. But, the Nittany Lions will take every chance they can get to sharpen things up ahead of next weekend.

Although the hype around this game was at an all-time low, Penn State Twitter was still cooking coming off a bye week. The team, however, was not.

Despite a generally lazy offensive first quarter, Penn State got on the board thanks to some solid special teams play. Defensive back Daequan Hardy opened things up with a punt return touchdown, the Nittany Lions’ first since 2020.

Thanks to Hardy’s great game in the secondary and two (!!!) punt return touchdowns, folks were ready to call this the Daequan Hardy Game.

Even though the Minutemen were not formidable opponents, Penn State’s defense had an impressive outing. It feels like this group can keep the Nittany Lions in every game on their schedule. Manny Diaz’s crew had six sacks in the first half alone.

Offensively, Drew Allar had another methodical day. He finished 16-for-23 with 162 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions before being relieved by Beau Pribula.

The stories of the day on offense were the return of speedster Trey Wallace and the heavy use of the tight end group. Things looked more ~explosive~ than usual, especially given the elements.

As things winded down and starters headed to the bench, things got weird at Beaver Stadium — including a penalty call for “disconcerting signals.”

Now, it’s time for Ohio State, Ohio State, Ohio State...

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...