Poll Watch: Penn State Drops One Spot in Polls.

Penn State dropped back one spot in both the Coaches Poll and AP Poll ahead of their first showdown of the season.

The Nittany Lions rank No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, while falling to No. 7 in the Associated Press poll.

Penn State is now one of four Big Ten teams in the rankings, along with Michigan (2nd in both polls), Ohio State, (3rd in both polls), and Iowa, who joins the rankings at No. 23 in the Coaches and No. 24 in the AP Poll after another victory over Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State at Big Noon on Saturday.