Penn State Rolls To 63-0 Victory Over UMass: Post-Game Link Dump

James Franklin was all about soaking in the win (especially this rainy one) on Saturday afternoon, but don’t get it twisted, Ohio State week has begun. ($)

In a massive victory over a lackluster opponent, the story of the day has to be Daequan Hardy. The redshirt senior defensive back put together a historic afternoon by taking back two punt returns for scores against the Minutemen.

Franklin did have plenty of positive things to say about the special teamer from Pittsburgh, but seriously, he spent roughly a minute deflecting any and all questions about the Buckeyes.

Despite the rain, Drew Allar’s passing attack looked strong, while Harrison “Trey” Wallace served as a reliable option in his return to the field.

Theo Johnson, who’s been stepping up as a blocking tight end thus far this season, finally reached the end zone in extremely athletic fashion on Saturday.

Watch the on-field celebration following yesterday’s win here, along with Franklin’s full presser here.

The chatter about the Buckeyes truly did start right after the final whistle blew against UMass, including the announcement that College Gameday will be on hand next weekend in Columbus.