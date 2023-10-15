Penn State Opens as Underdog for First Time of 2023 Season

For the first time in seven games, Penn State will not open as the favorite. Ohio State will begin the week as a 4.5 point favorite when the two clash in Columbus this Saturday at noon.

Penn State’s week eight battle with Ohio State is shaping up as one of the premeire games of the college football season, with both teams entering the game undefeated and ranked in the top six. Both ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will set up shop in Columbus for what is sure to be an electric atmosphere hours before the start of the game.

Both teams are coming off resounding victories in week seven, as #3 Ohio State soundly defeated Purdue 41-7 on the road, while Penn State steamrolled UMASS 63-0 in front of a Homecoming crowd in Happy Valley.

Ohio State left State College with a 44-31 victory the last times these teams met in 2022, as they took advantage of some late turnovers by the Nittany Lions to ultimately pull ahead. Penn State has yet to lose a game following the loss to the Buckeyes, finishing the remainder of the 2022 season on a five game winning streak before beginning the current season at 6-0.

Penn State and Ohio State will kick off at noon on Saturday, October 21 on FOX.

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)