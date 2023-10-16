Oh, Hello: Four-Star Edge Jaylen Harvey Commits To Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds

Hometown/High School: Gaithersburg, MD (Quince Orchard)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.8978 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Maryland, USC, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Washington

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Jaylen Harvey has officially picked Penn State over Maryland and USC after receiving numerous Crystal Ball picks to the Nittany Lions. Harvey is considered the No. 30 edge rusher in the Class of 2024 and Maryland’s No. 13 prospect, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings. Harvey took official visits to a handful of schools in June and returned to Penn State this fall for the White Out. Despite a late push from USC, Deion Barnes was able to seal the deal for the Nittany Lions.

OUTLOOK

Harvey has played at both linebacker and defensive end in high school. His size could allow him to play either at Penn State, but he does wear No. 11 at Quince Orchard. He could be a fit anywhere on the front seven, but will likely not play along the interior in college. The Maryland native will be one of the last pieces of James Franklin’s 2024 recruiting class, which now sits at 25 verbal commits and No. 12 in the country. All eyes will now turn to four-star defensive lineman Ernost Willor Jr., who is the Nittany Lions’ top remaining target on their 2024 board. Willor is a top-100 prospect in his class.