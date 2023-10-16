CFB Week 7: What Twitter Had To Say

It was once again a Saturday that reminded us all why we love college football. The big games delivered, the small ones got crazy, and familiar faces for Penn State fans (hello, Michael Penix Jr. and Christian Veilleux) made headlines.

Before we shift gears into Penn State-Ohio State mode, let’s see what Twitter thought of this week’s action.

WASHINGTON-OREGON GOES THE DISTANCE

A classic Big Ten battle was the headline of this week’s college football slate. No. 7 Washington vs. No. 8 Oregon was everything we hoped it would be and more, coming down to a missed field goal at the buzzer. Field storm. Huskies jump to No. 5. College football.

Oregon is going to drop in polls tomorrow, but they really shouldn't. — parker fleming (@statsowar) October 15, 2023

Washington over Oregon was the best Big Ten game in literal years. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 14, 2023

In the end, Dan Lanning played for clicks instead of for wins. pic.twitter.com/xQkdy4ccjl — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) October 14, 2023

RYAN DAY UNHAPPY WITH OHIO STATE

Despite No. 3 Ohio State’s 41-7 steamrolling (boilermaking?) of Purdue, head coach Ryan Day had a bone to pick with some of the mistakes the Buckeyes made. Perhaps he knows there’s a big matchup right around the corner. Still, it was hard for fans to feel too down about the win.

Ryan Day on Ohio State's upcoming matchup with Penn State, the second half of 2023: "We are nowhere near where we need to be. ... We know we have a big challenge ahead of us. The preparation starts now." — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) October 14, 2023

This is the version of Ryan Day I need to see all the time and especially against Penn State and Michigan pic.twitter.com/KBB5XsWG14 — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) October 15, 2023

Kyle McCord> Caleb Williams — FFBuck (@FFbuckCLE) October 15, 2023

WIN COLUMNS @Brandon1inniss had quite the showing as he dotted the “i” in yesterday’s WIN over Purdue‼️



6️⃣ total touchdowns for the Buckeyes #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/pRkcvnNRjv — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) October 15, 2023

watching purdue football get to the goal line and then have a full on pants shitting pic.twitter.com/6uMqVRXMpL — cortado jones (@JamesKnowsBall_) October 14, 2023

Penn State Week pic.twitter.com/pqSn6B2Axl — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) October 15, 2023

USC STUMBLES

No. 10 USC’s defensive woes finally caught up to it as No. 21 Notre Dame walked away with a 48-20 blowout victory. The Irish have been through the gauntlet this season and finally walked away with a win. Now, the Trojans have a scheduling gauntlet of their own to face.

This Notre Dame fan absolutely trolled Caleb Williams after the game last night, telling him “Let me see those nails now bro” pic.twitter.com/BsE4iwJLA0 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 16, 2023

The three types of Notre Dame students pic.twitter.com/GHFlEg8Bo6 — ts (@ts_murphy_) October 15, 2023

Name the wins to close out the season for USC. https://t.co/kB79TMZ1i6 pic.twitter.com/Xwhjkf5T94 — Tattoo Baker ✨ (@QB1TATT00) October 16, 2023

Perusing the USC message boards: pic.twitter.com/MuPvTn4uMV — Mark (@markaduck) October 15, 2023

If I’m Caleb Williams I’d be so pissed at Lincoln Riley… dude convinced him to go to USC and couldn’t build a team around him to compete — Blake (@BBills96) October 15, 2023

VEILLEUX LEADS PITT TO RANKED WIN

In his first game as a starter, Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux pulled off a ranked win over No. 14 Louisville. While the Canadian didn’t play lights-out, he did more than enough to keep Panthers fans happy with him as the guy moving forward.

Christian Veilleux throws an absolute BOMB to Bub Means!!! pic.twitter.com/lIuDypv9wX — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) October 14, 2023

Veilleux gave credit to Penn State for teaching him how to be comfortable when facing cover zero. — Noah Hiles (@_NoahHiles) October 15, 2023

#Pitt QB Christian Veilleux made most of his first start. Very confident young man who has the belief of his teammates pic.twitter.com/5FXwe8SlCs — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) October 15, 2023

Christian Veilleux took summer classes at the Kenny Pickett school of being fucking HIM — Barstool Pitt (@StoolPitt) October 15, 2023

Complete list of Pitt wins so far this season:

• Wofford (0-7, FCS)

• Louisville (otherwise undefeated) — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 15, 2023

COLORADO STATE PULLS OFF INSANE COMEBACK

Colorado State was trailing by 20 with just four minutes remaining, and it won the freaking football game. Yes, Boise State pulled its starters. This wasn’t a Blue Chip game this weekend, but the fourth quarter was beyond wild.

COLORADO STATE BEATS BOISE FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER!! GO CRAZY FORT COLLINS!! pic.twitter.com/MuWoWP7WYP — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 15, 2023

I'm telling y'all...



MOUNTAIN. WEST. AFTER. DARK.



COLLEGE. FOOTBALL.



What a comeback for Colorado State. Just wish there was more than 62 people there to rush the field pic.twitter.com/Jkg7ZU7inO — Anthony Damcott (@AnthonyDamcott) October 15, 2023

We finally saw a team lose a game in which they pulled their starters. Unreal.

Boise State will never again be a dominant Group of 5 https://t.co/tCa7yqUGCf — SH (@SHtalkssports) October 15, 2023

Unreal!!!! Colorado State trailed Boise State 30-10 w/4:08 remaining and stuns Broncos 31-30 by recovering onside kick to set up 1 TD & then connects on Hail Mary on game's final play — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 15, 2023

The Colorado State locker room is absolutely lit!



(And amazing access provided) pic.twitter.com/zAOlDuJWbl — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) October 15, 2023

MICHIGAN STARTS SLOW, WINS BIG

It looked like disaster was brewing in Ann Arbor when No. 2 Michigan trailed Indiana 7-0 after the first quarter. But, the Wolverines finally woke up and made mincemeat of the Hoosiers, walking away with a crooked 52-7 victory.

STOP THE COUNT pic.twitter.com/EcHwhKNoG6 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 14, 2023

The maize socks make Michigan look slow. Look slow, play slow. Horrible mistake. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 14, 2023

this is just normally how loud the big house is https://t.co/llRM7mYBBX — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) October 14, 2023