CFB Week 7: What Twitter Had To Say

Ryan Day isn’t happy with his Buckeyes, but fans are ready for Penn State.

NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

It was once again a Saturday that reminded us all why we love college football. The big games delivered, the small ones got crazy, and familiar faces for Penn State fans (hello, Michael Penix Jr. and Christian Veilleux) made headlines.

Before we shift gears into Penn State-Ohio State mode, let’s see what Twitter thought of this week’s action.

WASHINGTON-OREGON GOES THE DISTANCE

A classic Big Ten battle was the headline of this week’s college football slate. No. 7 Washington vs. No. 8 Oregon was everything we hoped it would be and more, coming down to a missed field goal at the buzzer. Field storm. Huskies jump to No. 5. College football.

RYAN DAY UNHAPPY WITH OHIO STATE

Despite No. 3 Ohio State’s 41-7 steamrolling (boilermaking?) of Purdue, head coach Ryan Day had a bone to pick with some of the mistakes the Buckeyes made. Perhaps he knows there’s a big matchup right around the corner. Still, it was hard for fans to feel too down about the win.

USC STUMBLES

No. 10 USC’s defensive woes finally caught up to it as No. 21 Notre Dame walked away with a 48-20 blowout victory. The Irish have been through the gauntlet this season and finally walked away with a win. Now, the Trojans have a scheduling gauntlet of their own to face.

VEILLEUX LEADS PITT TO RANKED WIN

In his first game as a starter, Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux pulled off a ranked win over No. 14 Louisville. While the Canadian didn’t play lights-out, he did more than enough to keep Panthers fans happy with him as the guy moving forward.

COLORADO STATE PULLS OFF INSANE COMEBACK

Colorado State was trailing by 20 with just four minutes remaining, and it won the freaking football game. Yes, Boise State pulled its starters. This wasn’t a Blue Chip game this weekend, but the fourth quarter was beyond wild.

MICHIGAN STARTS SLOW, WINS BIG

It looked like disaster was brewing in Ann Arbor when No. 2 Michigan trailed Indiana 7-0 after the first quarter. But, the Wolverines finally woke up and made mincemeat of the Hoosiers, walking away with a crooked 52-7 victory.

