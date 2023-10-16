Penn State Men’s Hockey Downs Clarkson and St. Lawrence

No. 18 Penn State men’s hockey is now 3-0 to start the 2023-24 season following a 4-2 win over Clarkson and a 4-1 win over St. Lawrence.

Against Clarkson, the Nittany Lions established their usual identity of fast-paced play, creating tons of scoring chances. Simon Mack opened the scoring just over four minutes into the contest off a rebound. Penn State would carry the 1-0 lead into the second period.

Christian Sarlo extended the Nittany Lions’ lead 7:20 into the second off a beautiful pass in transition from Dylan Lugris. Following a Clarkson penalty midway through the second, Ryan Kirwan scored on the power play to give Penn State a 3-0 lead, continuing an improved power play unit.

Clarkson made a push in the third period with goals from Ellis Rockwood and Ryan Taylor, cutting the Penn State lead to just 3-2 with 10 minutes to play. The Nittany Lions’ defense shut the door the rest of the way, and Chase McLane iced the game with an empty-net goal with just 51 seconds left, sealing a 4-2 victory for the Nittany Lions. Penn State outshot Clarkson 43-23 in the game and outshot the Knights in every period (17-5, 11-10, 15-8).

On Saturday night, Penn State traveled to Canton, New York to take on St. Lawrence. The Saints drew first blood nine minutes into the game off a deflected shot by Felikss Gavars.

The Nittany Lions continued to pressure Saints goalie Ben Kraws, and 4:41 into the second period, transfer Jacques Bouquot tied the game off a 2-on-1 rush with Carson Dyck. The Penn State power play struck a few minutes later, with Jared Crespo blasting a one-timer from the left circle past Kraws for the 2-1 lead.

With five minutes left in the game, Penn State created an odd-man rush off a sloppy St. Lawrence breakout. Danny Dzhaniyev fed a cross-ice pass to Ryan Kirwan, and with Kraws out of position, Kirwan fired the puck into the yawning net for a 3-1 lead. Alex Servagno added an empty-net goal with 2:20 left to cement a 4-1 victory for the Nittany Lions. Penn State outshot St. Lawrence 39-25, including a 26-12 margin in the final two periods.

What’s Next

Penn State returns to the friendly confines of Pegula Ice Arena to take on AIC on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (5 p.m.). Both games will be broadcast on B1G+.