Time, Network Announced For No. 7 Penn State’s Game Against Indiana

We’re heading to Happy Valley for some @bigten football! ⚪️@IndianaFootball and No. 7 @PennStateFball convene for an Oct. 28 showdown at Noon ET on @CBS and @paramountplus.



Get ready! pic.twitter.com/9KH7q5eQzo — CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) October 16, 2023

It’s official! Penn State’s second game on CBS since the 1990s will come against Indiana! The first CBS game in State College came a few weeks ago, when the Nittany Lions shut out Iowa in the annual Whiteout. The Lions will play at noon in consecutive weeks, as the game on Saturday against Ohio State is also a noon kickoff.

The Hoosiers come off a great start against Michigan in this past weekend’s action, only to see their first quarter heroics amount to nothing, as the Wolverines answered the 7-0 start with 52 points of their own. Indiana will face Rutgers this Saturday, in a game that could decide both teams bowl hopes on the season.

Penn State, on the other hand, has its biggest test of the year, as they travel to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State. The winner of that game will have a leg up on who goes to the Big Ten title.