Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 6

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Blake Gillikin, Jesse Luketa
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott
Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda
Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker
Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*
Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
New York Jets: Adrian Amos
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson
San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens
Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin
Washington Commanders: Tariq Castro-Fields*, Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*
Standout Performers:
- Brenton Strange had two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars:
Brenton Strange scores the TD and the Jaguars continue to pull away at home— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023
: #INDvsJAX on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O pic.twitter.com/2dhLrKAWFG
- Arnold Ebiketie had two tackles, including 1.5 sacks, for the Falcons.
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 24 carries for 93 yards, and four catches for five yards:
Saquon breaks one for 33 yards in his first game back— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2023
: #NYGvsBUF on NBC
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/7gJiGANIor pic.twitter.com/hzuL9VEkhZ
Other Notable Numbers:
- Chris Godwin led the Bucs with six catches for 77 yards.
- Jaquan Brisker had six tackles, including a half-sack, for the Bears.
- Micah Parsons had two tackles, including a sack, for the Cowboys:
Micah Parsons breaks through!— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2023
: #DALvsLAC on ESPN/ABC
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cKH8Z3jhNB pic.twitter.com/znVFciReSX
- Kevin Givens had four tackles for the 49ers.
- Austin Johnson had three tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Chargers.
- Nick Scott had three tackles for the Bengals.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles for the Panthers.
- Mike Gesicki had three catches for 28 yards for the Patriots.
- Tariq Castro-Fields had a tackle for the Commanders.
- Blake Gillikin had three punts for an average of 44.7 yards per punt for the Cardinals.
- Jordan Stout had three punts for an average of 48.7 yards per punt for the Ravens.
- Jahan Dotson was targeted once, but did not record a reception for the Commanders.
