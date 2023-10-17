 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 6

Even without one running back playing, there’s still fireworks.

By LndoBSD
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Blake Gillikin, Jesse Luketa

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda

Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker

Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*

Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

New York Jets: Adrian Amos

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson

San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens

Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin

Washington Commanders: Tariq Castro-Fields*, Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*

Standout Performers:

  • Brenton Strange had two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars:
  • Arnold Ebiketie had two tackles, including 1.5 sacks, for the Falcons.
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 24 carries for 93 yards, and four catches for five yards:

Other Notable Numbers:

  • Chris Godwin led the Bucs with six catches for 77 yards.
  • Jaquan Brisker had six tackles, including a half-sack, for the Bears.
  • Micah Parsons had two tackles, including a sack, for the Cowboys:
  • Kevin Givens had four tackles for the 49ers.
  • Austin Johnson had three tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Chargers.
  • Nick Scott had three tackles for the Bengals.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles for the Panthers.
  • Mike Gesicki had three catches for 28 yards for the Patriots.
  • Tariq Castro-Fields had a tackle for the Commanders.
  • Blake Gillikin had three punts for an average of 44.7 yards per punt for the Cardinals.
  • Jordan Stout had three punts for an average of 48.7 yards per punt for the Ravens.
  • Jahan Dotson was targeted once, but did not record a reception for the Commanders.

