Blessed & Honored: 2024 Penn State Commits Skyrocket In National Rankings

Ohio State, Ohio State, Ohio State, right? Wrong. Recruiting never stops.

Although James Franklin and his staff are likely in all-hands-on-deck mode to prepare for the Buckeyes, it’s still been a busy week in the Penn State football recruiting world. A rainy Homecoming game didn’t produce an impressive atmosphere, but things are otherwise still looking great for the Nittany Lions’ 2024 class and beyond.

TIGHT END COMMIT PICKS UP FIFTH STAR

Penn State officially has a five-star prospect in its 2024 recruiting class. Connecticut tight end Luke Reynolds was recently assigned five-star status by 247Sports, making him the No. 1 tight end and No. 29 overall recruit in the class. Reynold is still completing the transition from quarterback to tight end, so this late update makes sense.

GRUNK SKYROCKETS IN NATIONAL RANKINGS

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer also saw a recent boost in his 247Sports ratings. The Ohio native is now considered a top-100 overall prospect in the Class of 2024 as well as the No. 7 quarterback and No. 2 player from the Buckeye State. When Grunk committed to Penn State in May, 247Sports’ Composite Rankings had him as high as No. 745 in his class. Someone get Mike Yurcich’s stock picks.

RB COMMIT INJURED AMID FRANKLIN HELICOPTER VISIT

On Friday, James Franklin chartered a helicopter to Long Island to visit four-star 2024 running back recruit Josiah Brown at Malverne High School.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin lands at Malverne High School to watch wide receiver Josiah Brown, who verbally committed to PSU in June. Brown has already scored a touchdown and had gains of 13, 12, and yds in the Mules’ game tonight against Cold Spring Harbor. pic.twitter.com/C627wUstsE — Carissa Kellman (@CarissaKellman) October 13, 2023

The head coach may have brought a bit of bad luck with him as Brown went down with a non-contact knee injury moments after his arrival. The team is still awaiting the results of an MRI and other medical testing before providing an official diagnosis.

FOUR-STAR EDGE PICKS PENN STATE

Four-star edge/linebacker combo Jaylen Harvey made waves Monday when he verbally committed to Penn State. Harvey is an incredibly athletic prospect with undeniable physical traits. I wouldn’t be surprised if he punches above his No. 30 Edge ranking once he arrives in Happy Valley.

Now, Penn State will hope to land defensive lineman Ernost Willor Jr. as one of the final pieces of its 2024 class. Maryland and Ohio State also appear to be in the running for the Maryland prospect.

PENN STATE EYEING MICHIGAN STATE DECOMMIT

Amid the firing of Mel Tucker, 2024 offensive lineman Andrew Dennis has decommitted from Michigan State. According to 247Sports, the Michigan native is planning a trip to Happy Valley this fall. The Nittany Lions offered him on September 18 and schools like Auburn, Purdue, Stanford, and Nebraska have recently joined in on the hunt. Dennis is the No. 5 interior offensive lineman in his class.

CLASS OF 2027 OFFER GOES OUT

Although Penn State’s clash with UMass turned into a pretty awful atmosphere, a few recruits still made their way to Beaver Stadium for Homecoming. One of those was 2027 running back Elijah Kimble, who picked up an offer while in town. Oregon is the only other school that has offered the New York prospect thus far.