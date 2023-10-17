Snap Counts: Penn State vs. UMass

65 Penn State players had at least one snap in Saturday’s 63-0 win over UMass.

NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.

Offense: 64 snaps (472)

Quarterbacks

Drew Allar: 53 (391)

Beau Pribula: 11 (79)

Running Backs

Nick Singleton: 32 (242)

Kaytron Allen: 22 (185)

Tank Smith: 6 (14)

Trey Potts: 5 (77)

Wide Receivers

Harrison Wallace III: 50 (158)

KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 44 (325)

Liam Clifford: 20 (150)

Omari Evans: 10 (121)

Dante Cephas: 9 (134)

Malik McClain: 8 (117)

Kaden Saunders: 5 (60)

Malick Meiga: 5 (14)

Tight Ends

Tyler Warren: 47 (299)

Theo Johnson: 35 (306)

Andrew Rappleyea: 18 (28)

Jerry Cross: 3 (11)

Offensive Line

Vega Iaone: 59 (308)

Caedan Wallace: 52 (350)

Sal Wormley: 44 (336)

Nick Dawkins: 40 (127)

Hunter Nourzad: 39 (360)

Olu Fashanu: 39 (346)

Drew Shelton: 32 (174)

Dominic Rulli: 5 (31)

Chimdy Onoh: 5 (16)

Defense: 63 snaps (349)

Defensive Ends

Amin Vanover: 22 (70)

Chop Robinson: 21 (174)

Jameial Lyons: 21 (35)

Dani Dennis-Sutton: 21 (158)

Zuriah Fisher: 20 (120)

Adisa Isaac: 20 (145)

Jake Wilson: 10 (18)

Defensive Tackles

Coziah Izzard: 30 (85)

D’Von Ellies: 20 (120)

Kaleb Artis: 19 (34)

Zane Durant: 14 (132)

Hakeem Beamon: 13 (137)

Davon Townley Jr: 8 (13)

Jordan van den Berg: 4 (96)

Linebackers

Abdul Carter: 28 (225)

Curtis Jacobs: 23 (201)

Tony Rojas: 20 (77)

Kobe King: 19 (124)

Keon Wylie: 15 (66)

Tyler Elsdon: 11 (80)

Dominic DeLuca: 11 (123)

Kaveion Keys: 4 (7)

Ta’Mere Robinson: 4 (7)

Cornerbacks

Johnny Dixon: 31 (212)

Kalen King: 31 (218)

DaeQuan Hardy: 31 (115)

Zion Tracy: 28 (71)

Elliot Washington: 26 (57)

Cam Miller: 20 (150)

Audavion Collins: 1 (10)

Safeties

Zakee Wheatley: 32 (160)

Keaton Ellis: 29 (138)

King Mack: 21 (58)

Tyrece Mills: 19 (33)

Jaylen Reed: 19 (167)

Kevin Winston Jr: 15 (158)

Mehki Flowers: 13 (29)

Notes and Thoughts: