Snap Counts: Penn State vs. UMass

James Franklin used 65 players in final tune-up game

By Colin_Murphy
Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

65 Penn State players had at least one snap in Saturday’s 63-0 win over UMass.

NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.

Offense: 64 snaps (472)

Quarterbacks

Drew Allar: 53 (391)
Beau Pribula: 11 (79)

Running Backs

Nick Singleton: 32 (242)
Kaytron Allen: 22 (185)
Tank Smith: 6 (14)
Trey Potts: 5 (77)

Wide Receivers

Harrison Wallace III: 50 (158)
KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 44 (325)
Liam Clifford: 20 (150)
Omari Evans: 10 (121)
Dante Cephas: 9 (134)
Malik McClain: 8 (117)
Kaden Saunders: 5 (60)
Malick Meiga: 5 (14)

Tight Ends

Tyler Warren: 47 (299)
Theo Johnson: 35 (306)
Andrew Rappleyea: 18 (28)
Jerry Cross: 3 (11)

Offensive Line

Vega Iaone: 59 (308)
Caedan Wallace: 52 (350)
Sal Wormley: 44 (336)
Nick Dawkins: 40 (127)
Hunter Nourzad: 39 (360)
Olu Fashanu: 39 (346)
Drew Shelton: 32 (174)
Dominic Rulli: 5 (31)
Chimdy Onoh: 5 (16)

Defense: 63 snaps (349)

Defensive Ends

Amin Vanover: 22 (70)
Chop Robinson: 21 (174)
Jameial Lyons: 21 (35)
Dani Dennis-Sutton: 21 (158)
Zuriah Fisher: 20 (120)
Adisa Isaac: 20 (145)
Jake Wilson: 10 (18)

Defensive Tackles

Coziah Izzard: 30 (85)
D’Von Ellies: 20 (120)
Kaleb Artis: 19 (34)
Zane Durant: 14 (132)
Hakeem Beamon: 13 (137)
Davon Townley Jr: 8 (13)
Jordan van den Berg: 4 (96)

Linebackers

Abdul Carter: 28 (225)
Curtis Jacobs: 23 (201)
Tony Rojas: 20 (77)
Kobe King: 19 (124)
Keon Wylie: 15 (66)
Tyler Elsdon: 11 (80)
Dominic DeLuca: 11 (123)
Kaveion Keys: 4 (7)
Ta’Mere Robinson: 4 (7)

Cornerbacks

Johnny Dixon: 31 (212)
Kalen King: 31 (218)
DaeQuan Hardy: 31 (115)
Zion Tracy: 28 (71)
Elliot Washington: 26 (57)
Cam Miller: 20 (150)
Audavion Collins: 1 (10)

Safeties

Zakee Wheatley: 32 (160)
Keaton Ellis: 29 (138)
King Mack: 21 (58)
Tyrece Mills: 19 (33)
Jaylen Reed: 19 (167)
Kevin Winston Jr: 15 (158)
Mehki Flowers: 13 (29)

Notes and Thoughts:

  • Welcome back Harrison Wallace! He led the receivers with 50 snaps. He did have a fumble in the first quarter, but it was nice to see him playing again.
  • The snaps at defensive end were just about even for the top 6 players. Our depth there has taken shape over the first 6 games of the season. Jameial Lyons had his most snaps of the year at 20.
  • The three starting cornerbacks all had 31 snaps exactly. The secondary as a whole has been lights-out since DaeQuan Hardy came back.
  • Vega Iaone had his highest % of snaps played in this game. With JB Nelson still sidelined with an injury, expect him to play more during the stretch run of the season.

