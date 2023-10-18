Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 7

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach ($)
Bowl: Fiesta/Cotton
Location: Tempe, AZ/Arlington, TX
Date: January 1st, 2024/December 29th, 2023
Opponent: Oregon Ducks/Texas Longhorns
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide
Guest Pickers:
Yahoo Sports
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels
No changes once again this week. Regardless of the result in Columbus, next week’s projections should provide some shakeups to the bowl picks.
