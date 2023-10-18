PSU Commits In Action: QB Picks Up Big Win & More

It looks like both current and future Nittany Lions put up crazy stat lines over the weekend.

After a recent shuffling in recruiting rankings, some Penn State football verbal commits have seen their stock go up. Luckily for fans, they're continuing to live up to the hype on the field

Let’s start things off by giving some love to Penn State’s newest commit, four-star edge Jaylen Harvey. Harvey caught the attention of national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn from 247Sports’

Edge Jaylen Harvey, who is announcing Monday, in for the sack https://t.co/oU0AaefQe8 pic.twitter.com/MMF2pck1qe — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) October 14, 2023

You just absolutely love to see WWE-style takedowns on the football field. While Harvey has no official season stats available, you can extrapolate the above clip to the rest of the season and get a picture of what he does on a weekly basis.

Grunk Watch: Four-star quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who recently shot up in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, went off in Oletangy’s big win over Dublin Jerome. He finished 29-for-38 with 428 yards and four passing touchdowns. The Braves are now 8-1 on the year.

4th down TD Grunk to Wiley



Celts 0 Braves 7 pic.twitter.com/IByJc7VKIr — Olentangy Braves FB (@OHSBravesFB) October 13, 2023

That’s a pretty pass. Plain and simple.

Class of 2025 linebacker DJ McClary also had an impressive outing on Friday. While he was recruited to Penn State as a linebacker, he’s been putting up insane numbers on offense as well.

Last night we got our first look at Snyder HS athlete and 2025 Penn State commit DJ McClary.



McClary is the Tigers' go-to option on offense but shined on defense with speed and physicality on a number of tackles.@tnlDJ_ | @BatmansButler44 | @SnyderTigersFB pic.twitter.com/L9BTcxcvd7 — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) October 13, 2023

The New Jersey prospect scored on the first play of the game and went on to add four other touchdowns throughout the evening, per NJ.com.

Let’s also give a shoutout to tight end Luke Reynolds, who recently became the only five-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2024. The Connecticut prospect recently updated his senior season highlight tape, and it’s not hard to see why recruiting analysts are so high on him.