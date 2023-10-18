 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Penn State v Ohio State

Just the Stats: No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State

By Cari Greene
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

No. 7 Penn St. Nittany Lions (6-0; 3-0 Big Ten East) vs No. 3 Ohio St. Buckeyes (6-0; 3-0 Big Ten East)

12:00 p.m. ET, October 21, 2023—Fox

Ohio Stadium (Capacity: 104,944 / Columbus, OH)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Ohio State Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 203.3 (15) 109.2 (22) Rushing Defense (ypg) Push
Passing Offense (ypg) 223.3 (79) 154.3 (4) Passing Defense (ypg)
Pass Efficiency 147.21 (43) 96.78 (3) Pass Efficiency Defense
Total Offense (ypg) 426.7 (42) 263.5 (7) Total Defense (ypg)
Scoring Offense (ppg) 44.3 (T - 5) 9.7 (3) Scoring Defense (ppg) Push
Rushing Defense (ypg) 72.5 (2) 135.0 (92) Rushing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passing Defense (ypg) 121.2 (1) 308.0 (15) Passing Offense (ypg) Push
Pass Efficiency Defense 80.73 (1) 163.28 (17) Pass Efficiency Push
Total Defense (ypg) 193.7 (1) 443.0 (32) Total Offense (ypg) new PSU logo
Scoring Defense (ppg) 8.0 (2) 36.0 (20) Scoring Offense (ppg) Push
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 8.75 (T - 76) 4.0 (T - 103) Punt Return Yds new PSU logo
Punt Return Yds 12.65 (29) 12.43 (106) Punt Return Defense (ypr) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Net Punting Yds 39.0 (63) 38.28 (75) Net Punting Yds Push
Kickoff Return Yds 18.62 (85) 15.1 (14) Kickoff Return Defense
Kickoff Return Defense 18.58 (50) 23.11 (34) Kickoff Return Yds Push
Turnover Margin +1.67 (2) +.33 (T - 36) Turnover Margin new PSU logo
Passes Had Intercepted 0 (T - 1) 5 (T - 66) Passes Intercepted new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Intercepted 7 (T - 29) 2 (T - 6) Passes Had Intercepted Push
Penalty Yds/Game 46.67 (44) 52.17 (61) Penalty Yds/Game Push
Sacks 4.5 (1) 1.67 (T - 44) Sacks Allowed new PSU logo
Sacks Allowed .67 (T - 5) 1.67 (T - 104) Sacks new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 8.5 (5) 4.0 (T - 15) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Push
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 3.67 (T - 7) 5.5 (T - 82) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Offense (%) 93.9% (15) 69.2% (14) Redzone Defense (%) Push
Redzone Defense (%) 100.0% (T - 128) 82.6% (T - 76) Redzone Offense (%)
Redzone TD % 81.82% 53.85% Redzone TD % Defense Push
Redzone TD % Defense 71.43% 63.64% Redzone TD % Push
3rd Down Conv. % 48.3% (19) 34.1% (36) 3rd Down Defense % Push
3rd Down Defense % 26.5% (4) 44.0% (40) 3rd Down Conv. % new PSU logo
4th Down Conv. % 91.7% (1) 37.5% (T - 27) 4th Down Defense % new PSU logo
4th Down Defense % 45.5% (T - 53) 61.5% (T - 36) 4th Down Conv. % Push
1st Downs 156 (T - 21) 94 (7) 1st Downs Allowed Push
1st Downs Allowed 67 (1) 133 (T - 60) 1st Downs new PSU logo new PSU logo
Time of Possession 34:36 (2) 28:47 (97) Time of Possession new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Strength of Schedule 79 53 Strength of Schedule

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

I’ve gotta say, that’s a lot more chipmunks than I expected! This matchup is a winnable one, on either side, as these numbers attest. But some more backup:

  • Once again, PSU’s red zone defense isn’t really as bad as the numbers suggest - given they still have only allowed 7 opponent trips into the RZ (same as last week). That’s now two fewer than the number two defense on the list, Michigan. Ohio State is still good in that metric, though, allowing 13 red zone trips.
  • PSU’s defense has given up the fewest amount of first downs in the nation, over ten fewer than the team that is number two on that list
  • The Ohio State offense has been in the red zone 23 times; Penn State’s offense has been in the red zone 33 times.
  • The Nittany Lion offense has converted 11 of 12 fourth down attempts. The Buckeyes have converted 8 of 13.
  • PSU has faced 11 fourth down attempts, compared to OSU opponents’ 16 attempts.

What say you all?

