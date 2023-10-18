Just the Stats: No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State

No. 7 Penn St. Nittany Lions (6-0; 3-0 Big Ten East) vs No. 3 Ohio St. Buckeyes (6-0; 3-0 Big Ten East)
12:00 p.m. ET, October 21, 2023—Fox
Ohio Stadium (Capacity: 104,944 / Columbus, OH)
Note:
All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.
The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.
Quick thoughts:
I’ve gotta say, that’s a lot more chipmunks than I expected! This matchup is a winnable one, on either side, as these numbers attest. But some more backup:
- Once again, PSU’s red zone defense isn’t really as bad as the numbers suggest - given they still have only allowed 7 opponent trips into the RZ (same as last week). That’s now two fewer than the number two defense on the list, Michigan. Ohio State is still good in that metric, though, allowing 13 red zone trips.
- PSU’s defense has given up the fewest amount of first downs in the nation, over ten fewer than the team that is number two on that list
- The Ohio State offense has been in the red zone 23 times; Penn State’s offense has been in the red zone 33 times.
- The Nittany Lion offense has converted 11 of 12 fourth down attempts. The Buckeyes have converted 8 of 13.
- PSU has faced 11 fourth down attempts, compared to OSU opponents’ 16 attempts.
What say you all?
