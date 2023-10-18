Just the Stats: No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State

No. 7 Penn St. Nittany Lions (6-0; 3-0 Big Ten East) vs No. 3 Ohio St. Buckeyes (6-0; 3-0 Big Ten East)

12:00 p.m. ET, October 21, 2023—Fox

Ohio Stadium (Capacity: 104,944 / Columbus, OH)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org \ Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Ohio State Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 203.3 (15) 109.2 (22) Rushing Defense (ypg) Push Passing Offense (ypg) 223.3 (79) 154.3 (4) Passing Defense (ypg) Pass Efficiency 147.21 (43) 96.78 (3) Pass Efficiency Defense Total Offense (ypg) 426.7 (42) 263.5 (7) Total Defense (ypg) Scoring Offense (ppg) 44.3 (T - 5) 9.7 (3) Scoring Defense (ppg) Push Rushing Defense (ypg) 72.5 (2) 135.0 (92) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 121.2 (1) 308.0 (15) Passing Offense (ypg) Push Pass Efficiency Defense 80.73 (1) 163.28 (17) Pass Efficiency Push Total Defense (ypg) 193.7 (1) 443.0 (32) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 8.0 (2) 36.0 (20) Scoring Offense (ppg) Push Punt Return Defense (ypr) 8.75 (T - 76) 4.0 (T - 103) Punt Return Yds Punt Return Yds 12.65 (29) 12.43 (106) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Net Punting Yds 39.0 (63) 38.28 (75) Net Punting Yds Push Kickoff Return Yds 18.62 (85) 15.1 (14) Kickoff Return Defense Kickoff Return Defense 18.58 (50) 23.11 (34) Kickoff Return Yds Push Turnover Margin +1.67 (2) +.33 (T - 36) Turnover Margin Passes Had Intercepted 0 (T - 1) 5 (T - 66) Passes Intercepted Passes Intercepted 7 (T - 29) 2 (T - 6) Passes Had Intercepted Push Penalty Yds/Game 46.67 (44) 52.17 (61) Penalty Yds/Game Push Sacks 4.5 (1) 1.67 (T - 44) Sacks Allowed Sacks Allowed .67 (T - 5) 1.67 (T - 104) Sacks Tackles for Loss (tpg) 8.5 (5) 4.0 (T - 15) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Push Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 3.67 (T - 7) 5.5 (T - 82) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Redzone Offense (%) 93.9% (15) 69.2% (14) Redzone Defense (%) Push Redzone Defense (%) 100.0% (T - 128) 82.6% (T - 76) Redzone Offense (%) Redzone TD % 81.82% 53.85% Redzone TD % Defense Push Redzone TD % Defense 71.43% 63.64% Redzone TD % Push 3rd Down Conv. % 48.3% (19) 34.1% (36) 3rd Down Defense % Push 3rd Down Defense % 26.5% (4) 44.0% (40) 3rd Down Conv. % 4th Down Conv. % 91.7% (1) 37.5% (T - 27) 4th Down Defense % 4th Down Defense % 45.5% (T - 53) 61.5% (T - 36) 4th Down Conv. % Push 1st Downs 156 (T - 21) 94 (7) 1st Downs Allowed Push 1st Downs Allowed 67 (1) 133 (T - 60) 1st Downs Time of Possession 34:36 (2) 28:47 (97) Time of Possession Strength of Schedule 79 53 Strength of Schedule

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

I’ve gotta say, that’s a lot more chipmunks than I expected! This matchup is a winnable one, on either side, as these numbers attest. But some more backup:

Once again, PSU’s red zone defense isn’t really as bad as the numbers suggest - given they still have only allowed 7 opponent trips into the RZ (same as last week). That’s now two fewer than the number two defense on the list, Michigan. Ohio State is still good in that metric, though, allowing 13 red zone trips.

PSU’s defense has given up the fewest amount of first downs in the nation, over ten fewer than the team that is number two on that list

The Ohio State offense has been in the red zone 23 times; Penn State’s offense has been in the red zone 33 times.

The Nittany Lion offense has converted 11 of 12 fourth down attempts. The Buckeyes have converted 8 of 13.

PSU has faced 11 fourth down attempts, compared to OSU opponents’ 16 attempts.

What say you all?